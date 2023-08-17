WAVERLY — In the season-opening Northern Tier League golf match held at Shepard Hills Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Athens Wildcats opened their title defense with a win while the NP-Mansfield Tigers followed close behind with a second place finish.
Athens led the way with a 319 score, paced by Evan Cooper, who shot a day-best 75. The Wildcats had four golfers shoot an 85 or lower during the win.
Right behind the Athens team was the NP-Mansfield Tigers, who finished their day with a 353 score and were led by Andy Hermansen, who netted a 78 on the day with nine pars and two birdies to lead the Tigers in their first outing of 2023.
Tate Strange also had a strong outing for Mansfield and scored an 85, while both Alex Davis and Talon DeAngelo netting a score of 95.
Cody Hermansen finished with a score of 106, and Haylie Hammond scored 128 to round out their day.
Wellsboro claimed fourth place with a score of 370 and had three golfers stay below 100 at Shepard Hills.
Hayden Zuchowski was the low scorer for the Hornets and netted an 80 score on the day and collected nine pars and two birdies to lead the Hornets.
Also coming in under 100 was Hanalee Cleveland, who shot a 93, and Silas Jackson, who notched a 97.
Both Syler Pietrzyk and Marek Mascho recorded scores of 100, while Garrett Brion scored 154 for the Hornets.
The Cowanesque Valley Indians team finished in fifth place out of the seven teams, and received two standout performances from Jordan Vargeson, who shot an 84 on the day, and Danny Smith, who added an 88 score.
Nick West added a 95 score, Adam Maynor scored a 105, Kaden Cole recorded a 110, and Layla Hackett notched a 115 on the day.
All three area teams are back on the links this upcoming Monday, Aug. 21, when the Tyoga Country Club hosts the second match of the NTL season at 1:30 p.m. in Wellsboro.