Since 1993 Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority has been helping local youth pursue their educational endeavors in the form of a scholarship.
The Authority called upon graduating seniors to apply for a scholarship. Criteria for qualification include attending a school within Bradford, Sullivan or Tioga County, planning to further themselves by majoring in an environmental-related field and completing an essay pertaining to solid waste management. Aside from academics, applicants are also evaluated on their extra-curricular activities, volunteer work and their dedication to the environment.
NTSWA awarded three scholarships this year totaling $3,250. This year’s recipients are: Sara Kennedy and Brody Burleigh, both graduates of North Penn-Mansfield High School, and Camille McRoberts, a graduate of Canton Jr.-Sr. High School.
The Authority is pleased to provide this scholarship opportunity to local youth and encourages upcoming seniors to apply.
Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority wishes this year’s recipients, as well as all area graduates, continued success in their future endeavors.