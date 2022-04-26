Sophomore Zachary Shertzer hit his second home run of the year and the Mansfield University baseball team tied a season high 19 runs, to sweep the season series with the Lock Haven Bald Eagles 19-10 on Monday April 25 at Joseph Shaute Field.

Cole Shomper had three RBIs on the day and was 3-4 at the plate. Shertzer, and seniors Brady Mengel and Brittain Shander had a pair of RBIs each, and senior Samuel Freedman and sophomore Shay Gustofson accounted for another RBI each.

Sophomore Todd Erney (1-2) gets the victory after 4.0 innings amassing seven strikeouts and only four earned runs.

The Mounties improve to 19-18, 11-7 PSAC East. The Bald Eagles fall to 9-25, 2-16 PSAC East.

The Bald Eagles struck first in after they scored twice on a wild pitch and a passed ball, before Blaize Zeiders cracked a home run to center to lead 3-0.

It wouldn't last as the Mountaineers responded immediately with a seven run first inning. Senior Ben Osborne got hit by a pitch to bring in the first run. Mengel knotted the game following a two RBI double. Osborne then took advantage of Mengel getting caught in a rundown scoring to give the Mounties the lead 4-3. Shomper extended the lead with a two RBI double, before Shander brought him in on a single to lead 7-3.

Mansfield plated two more in the second as Freedman scored senior Assaf Lowengart, and was brought in himself on a Marcus Nales single.

In the third Mengel hit a single and was able to advance around the bases and home on a Bald Eagle throwing error to lead 13-3.

Lock Haven cut the lead with a run in the fourth and a Nick White three run home run in the fifth, 13-7.

Mounties responded with RBIs from Nales, Shomper, and Gustafson in the fifth inning to lead 16-7.

Shertzer then put a ball into the Shaute Field Long Ball Lounge in right center field adding two more runs for Mansfield. Shander added the final run on an RBI single to go up 19-7.

Lock Haven would plate three runs in the ninth inning, but sophomore pitcher Ian Wilbur ended the game with a strike out to win 19-10.

The Mounties return to action on Tuesday April 26 for a non-conference doubleheader at D'Youville in Buffalo N.Y.