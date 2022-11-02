At the time it was handed down, the nation’s editorial pages generally condemned the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Taking responsibility for setting abortion policy out of the hands of lawyers, special interest groups and judges and returning it to voters and state legislators was deemed undemocratic.

Ironically, what was undemocratic was what has been in place since Roe v. Wade, with the judicial branch allowed to substitute its judgment on an essentially political matter better left to legislators. Overturning Roe allows for a meaningful debate once again among the people regarding what the appropriate limits on abortion – if any – should be.

Peter Roff is a media fellow at the Trans-Atlantic Leadership Network, a former columnist for U.S. News and World Report, and senior political writer for United Press International. Contact Roff at RoffColumns@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @TheRoffDraft.

