As we enter our third summer of Covid-19, most epidemiologists agree we’re in pretty good shape, with some 90% of our population vaccinated, having had Covid or both. Masks, vaccinations and stay-at-home policies have all helped minimize a plague that could have been much worse in terms of fatalities, not to mention the devastating impact that scenario would have had on our health care facilities and personnel.
Clearly all is not peaches and cream: if even half of 1% of those who get Covid become long-haulers, that is persons with long term health consequences, that could approach a million of us. The medical community has just begun to categorize these complications, searching for cures, if possible, or at least treatments to deal with these after-effects.
From general malaise to regular re-hospitalizations for life-threatening lung/breathing difficulties, those who suffer long-haul Covid say it has made their lives a daily struggle. So it is not time for our nation to abandon sensible precautions like staying home if you feel sick, avoiding contact with others coughing or ill, and keeping up with booster shots as recommended.
But Covid is the least of our planet’s concerns; life and death are ongoing cycles for all plants and animals. However the steady build-up of carbon dioxide and methane in our earth’s atmosphere caused by human activity is endangering the continuation of modern life as we have known it for the past 150-plus years, and killing many of the species with whom we share this Earth..
There is no question that our atmosphere is warming, causing higher air and ocean temperatures, melting glaciers and the polar ice, and changing historical weather patterns around the world. Scientists like Sir David Attenborough are calling this the “Sixth Extinction,” in line with earlier catastrophic periods of massive species die-off.
But this extinction is unnecessary if humans would change course now. The sun, wind, tides and rivers could give us the energy we need with virtually no need to burn coal, gasoline, fuel oil or natural gas if we hadn’t believed the deliberate lies told by Big Oil and parroted by their PR staff and the politicians they bought for the past 40-plus years.
Back in 1978, Exxon’s Research and Engineering Division released an internal paper on the “Greenhouse Effect,” confirming that rising fossil fuel emissions would harm the planet itself, as well as humanity. The paper even warned/predicted that the timeframe to take action was limited, but ever since Exxon has led[and funded efforts, with other multi-national oil and gas companies, to deny global warming, climate change, etc.
This is basically the same playbook as used by Big Tobacco: deny harm, confuse, deny blame, confuse and deny science. Meanwhile, the Earth has been getting steadily warmer, sea levels are rising from Miami Beach to Bangladesh, with some Pacific Islands already functionally uninhabitable due to regular flooding of what had been tillable land.
Even the world-wide surge in emigration is being increased by climate change: fertile river-bank rice fields in Bangladesh and many other major deltas are washing away or flooded by sea water, forcing ever more subsistence farmers into the cities or trying for a new life abroad. Across northcentral Africa, rains are more scarce and unreliable, causing increased conflict between nomads with their sheep, goats, etc. and farmers planting grains and grasses, with many forced to abandon their traditional way of life.
I urge readers to do your own homework, looking at reputable sources like the Audubon Society, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Public Citizen, 350.org and others for scientific information on the general subject, and then ways in which you feel comfortable getting involved. We are handing this planet over to our children and grandchildren: lets ensure it’s on the upswing from a failed and unsustainable model of short-term greed and irresponsibility.