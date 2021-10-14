It’s been a while since I submitted a guest column. Several months ago a neighbor berated me for “beating a dead horse” in my post-election comments. I questioned whether the horse was truly dead, since many in Tioga County [and our U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, at least regarding Pennsylvania’s vote, and our state Senator Dush] believe Trump won the 2020 election, but I did decide to take a break.
But things continue to happen, so I’m again putting pen to paper. On Oct. 12, I testified at a hearing for Northcentral Pennsylvania residents on Congressional redistricting, held in Wellsboro. It’s an odd choice, being in the far northeast of the designated region, covering counties as far South as Snyder and as far west as Elk. Perhaps this was to lessen participation?
The nine listed for testimony included four individuals (two from Tioga, one each from Bradford, and one from Potter counties), two county commissioners (one from Tioga County), two from Chambers of Commerce, and one from the lumber industry. These nine people will “represent” the 700,000 residents of northcentral Penn’s Woods, and will presumably be outnumbered by the Republican Legislators and staff paid to hold the hearing.
You had to submit your comments in writing to the Republican committee in advance, which felt a bit weird: were they going to “disallow” certain comments? Deny someone the opportunity to testify at a partisan but governmental hearing?
I can’t report on the outcome since I’m writing this in advance, but I hope the Wellsboro Gazette will cover the event. (Editor’s note: The article appears in today’s paper and in our sister papers.) My planned testimony follows, a few sentences added to strengthen my statement as I rehearse.
“Fair redistricting is critical to the ‘free expression’ of our right to vote. I also think our Commonwealth should consider ‘ranked choice voting’, particularly in primary elections where (in effect) the ‘winner takes all’ (i.e. the highest vote, even if only 15%, wins their party’s nomination).
“I have changed my opinion on redistricting as I’ve grown older. When young I thought it important that all opinions be represented in the Legislature. But after decades of increasingly partisan governmental gridlock, due in part to fringe candidates winning ‘winner take all’ primaries in districts with one-party dominance, I have changed my mind.
“I now support ‘balanced’ districts, in which the ‘swing voter’, instead of the partisan one, determines the winner. I believe this strengthens the middle, increasing compromise and consensus, allowing for functional government of, by, and for the people. Our nation’s mostly rural 2016 Trump victory [in which a candidate with a strong core of the majority party, but not necessarily a majority of the district’s voters, can win an election] demonstrates a path to electoral victory that has always been possible. But if multiple candidates are competing, a run-off or ranked-choice voting should be instituted to minimize over-representation of fringe candidates.
“This means I support congressional district boundaries that intentionally include diversity in race, class and party, rather than a homogeneous population. Congress does not decide local issues, so ‘intact’ local political jurisdictions should not take precedence over achieving diversity.
“Drawing congressional districts after each 10-year census should be done by political scientists, not politicians. As some editorial writers have expressed it: ‘Voters should pick their politicians, but politicians should not pick their voters.’ State by state, lines should be drawn that allocate voters to most districts in a very rough approximation of the parties’ strength state wide, while recognizing, for example, Republican strength in rural areas and Democratic strength in cities.
“The exception I would make to the general rule would be to recognize historic under-representation of minority groups, allowing a few districts to have a ‘majority minority’ population to ensure their presence in Congress.
“Pennsylvania’s Constitution guarantees fair Congressional Districts, and I trust that will continue in the future thanks to our State Supreme Court, which overturned grossly unfair partisan gerrymandering by the Republican Party after the 2010 census. That 2011 gerrymander gave the Republicans a 13 to 5 majority of Pennsylvania’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives, but after the State Supreme Court ‘correction’, our delegation now more fairly represents our partisan divide at 9 to 9.”
This balanced partisan representation by itself includes four of the five Democratic Representatives currently comprising the slim House Democratic majority (with three vacancies), and a return to Republican gerrymandering would almost guarantee a 2022 Republican House. As a “small d” democrat, I believe each vote should have equal weight, and I strongly reject any partisan plan that would give either party a 13 to 5 majority of our Congressional delegation, as that would not be representative of our fairly evenly-divided state.