In recent weeks, we’ve noticed more than the usual number of comments in regards to the editorial/opinion page. Not surprisingly, most of those comments veer toward the negative. We are accused of being too Left-leaning, too Right wing, just too… too everything.
Our editorial staff holds varied positions the political spectrum, ranging from conservative to moderate to liberal. We think that’s a good thing to bring all sides together to work together.
The opinion page is one of the most popular pages in the newspaper. It’s one of the first places people turn — right after the obituaries — to read the letters to the editor.
But it also elicits a lot of emotion from our readers, and we attribute that mostly to the columns.
We try to keep our opinion out of the regular news stories and press releases. The editorial page, though, is different. It is the one page in the entire newspaper where your opinions are sought and published.
Letters to the editor are submitted by the public. We tend to use only those letters from our readers, both local or distant, who want to express an opinion on a topic that is important to them. We do not publish “spam letters,” that is identical letters sent to multiple newspapers by the same writer. We’re really interested in issues that you think are important.
We publish almost every letter we receive, although we are not obligated to publish any letter. We reserve the right to edit letters to clarity or to trim those that are too long. We try to keep the “voice” of the writer intact.
The position the writer takes is not the determining factor on whether we publish a letter or not. In fact, quite often you will read letters written from opposing positions. That’s OK as it reflects the many opinions that exist in this community.
We will not publish letters that are inflammatory or defamatory. If you’re writing to fan the flames of anger or a letter contains false statements, it will not be published. If there’s merit to a letter, we might ask you to revise or shorten it.
Unlike letters, most columns and cartoons are crafted by people who live outside the area. We have had local columnists in the past, but it’s a tough gig writing an opinion piece week after week. Many of them have gotten older or needed a break from the grind.
For that reason, we subscribe to a syndicated editorial service. For a fee, we can access their stable of writers and cartoonists to populate the editorial page.
We intentionally seek columnists with different viewpoints. There are about eight writers in the syndicate, split about 50-50 between conservative and liberal. We do not know them, nor do we have any input into what they write about.
Each week, we try to select one conservative column, one liberal and one that’s middle-of-the-road, if we can find one.
If two writers select the same topic — generally a subject of world or national news — we often will use those columns to offer both viewpoints.
Again, we don’t necessarily agree with every column we publish, but we feel that reading the other side’s position has a couple of benefits. One, it opens our minds to perspectives we might want to consider when forming our own opinion. Two, it reflects the differing opinions that are held by our readers. And three, it might start a dialogue where people civilly discuss issues rather than posting knee-jerk responses on social media.