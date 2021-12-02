In the beginning, it seemed impossible or at least illogical that a large volume of a solution of sand, water and unnamed chemicals could be injected deep in the earth without harm to the environment. The Oil and Gas Industry said harm to people, our water supplies, streams and lakes would not happen. They also reported the following:
- Natural gas is safe and clean, advertising it that way repeatedly in media campaigns.
- State environmental agencies were adequate to the task of protecting the environment.
- We needed the OGI so we could be independent of reliance on foreign sources of oil and gas.
- It would create good jobs and economic growth.
- Groundwater contamination couldn’t occur since fracking happens far below the supply of groundwater and solid rock separates and protects the water source from fracking.
Insufficient info
We’ve learned a lot with time and experience but there are important gaps in our knowledge and information.
First, with trucks hauling water, sand, residual waste (hazardous waste) and drilling site equipment being so ubiquitous in our day to day lives, it’s easy to conclude the OGI is so well established everything must be OK. We become desensitized to the risks. Very little information is published regularly about what’s happening with fracking in our area.
Next, when problems, to be discussed later in this piece, started to appear we were told substances like radon, methane and more already existed in the ground and there was no proof they came from drilling activity.
Very few of us had our wells tested before the industry rushed in, so according to OGI no claim could be made that flaming faucets or other contaminants in the water were caused by their drilling. Important details about what is happening in the Pine Creek watershed are missing.
We know less than we should about the toxic chemicals used in fracking. The following is a list of some of the many barriers to access useful information:
- The chemical composition of residual waste would be considered hazardous if it weren’t for the famous Cheney exemption granted to OGI by laws passed decades ago.
- Families compensated for drilling damages on their properties have been required to sign nondisclosure agreements, so the community can’t know the details of the contamination.
- There are also unknown contamination events because of failures by OGI to self-report spills or accidents, and due to illegal dumping of hazardous waste.
- A recent Pennsylvania Grand Jury Investigation reported multiple failures by government agencies to adequately protect us. The report indicates not enough has been done to protect against degradation of the environment and to protect our health.
Known problems
We know people who live and work near fracking sites are at greater risk for respiratory, neo-natal and neurological illnesses (see studies by Dr. Brian Schwartz of Johns-Hopkins University and Geisinger Medical Center). It’s also known there are discharges and spills of oil and gas wastewaters across fracked areas of Penn’s Woods.
There are many documented instances of groundwater contamination by a OGI activity: between 2007 and 2016, Pennsylvania reported 283 instances of drinking water contamination.
Fracking activity has degraded and destroyed important habitats.
Methane leaks are contributing significantly to climate change. Leaks are caused by both currently active wells as well as “orphaned” and abandoned wells.
Using the year 2020 as an example, despite impact fees being paid to Tioga County municipalities at the rate of $1.8 million, there are estimates of health, community and environmental costs of as much as $10 million annually.
Industry and independent observers have made wildly different estimates of “water loss” (water ‘locked’ in the shale during the extraction process), but perhaps 30% of the 7 million gallons needed to frack a single well is lost forever to the water cycle.
An excess amount of gas is available and is being sold on the international market via expensive and risky liquification and export facilities. Such profiteering is at a minimum unethical, when those most impacted by fracking and transport of the gas (us) must endure decades of noise, loss of forests, risks of catastrophic accidents and community disruption while the big producers profit.
Solutions
In addition to all of us being more vigilant and reporting problems to DEP at 1-800-541- 2050, we must insist on: repeat offenders losing their permits, full disclosure of all chemicals used at each wellsite, increased staffing to meet the need for oversight by DEP, stepped up air and water monitoring, ensuring polluters — not taxpayers — pay for damages, creation of realistic insurance and bonding rates so fracking companies can pay full cost of environmental or health problems that they create, and finally, the redirection in meeting our energy needs away from fossil fuels to renewable sources.