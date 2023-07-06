Recognizing that a ZIP code should never determine the quality of a child’s education, we are excited that Pennsylvania’s Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro once again affirmed his support for initiatives like our Lifeline Scholarships that would give struggling students and their families much-needed access to a better education.

In an interview with Fox News regarding education and school choice, the governor said, “Every child of God deserves a shot here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and one of the best ways we can guarantee their success is making sure every child has a quality education.”

Rep. Clint Owlett (R) represents the 68th District, composed of all of Tioga County and portions of Bradford County. Rep. Martina White (R) represents the 107th Legislative District, which includes the neighborhoods of Bustleton, Millbrook, Parkwood and Somerton in the City of Philadelphia.

