Letter to the editor
Here’s why crime is increasing
There is an enormous increase in crime in our country, some not reported. Why?
In New York City, the murders have increased quite a bit. In 2020, there were 462 murders, which was up 19% from 2019 and so far in 2021 it has increased to 299, which is up again by 54% over 2020 rate.
Interestingly, prison and jail numbers are down by 28% versus in 2019. Perpetrators of severe crimes are no longer kept after being arrested. Cases have been reported where a released perpetrator has committed another crime the day after being released.
Is there a connection? Common sense says keep them in jail.
Another thing promoting robberies, etc. is a quote from the Bible that says: “The love of money is the root of all evil” from I Timothy 6:10.
In my opinion, the great movement towards extreme socialism is based upon the same thing. While in the Soviet Union, it was very apparent that the normal people had almost no money.
No one owned an apartment (they rented for 25% of their monthly earnings). Few owned an automobile, but the powerful leaders (very few in reality) had huge cars, had country homes for vacationing, could fly anywhere, even had roads in Moscow reserved strictly for them.
So power equates to money — therefore power is another root of all evil. I left the Soviet Union after building plants, sold by Americans, for four years, and working in Moscow for my company for three years.
Communism is just socialism, same creeds and goals.
Strangely we have social leaders, government-appointed leaders who admit to being Marxists. Some even brag about being “professionally” taught. It’s so very sad that they are misleading regular citizens of the USA.
What we need is a great evangelistic awakening and a return to Christianity and a return to honest capitalism. May God bless us all.
Richard Becker
Mansfield