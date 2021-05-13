Letters are waste of taxpayer money
Last April I wrote complaining about a letter I had received, in an IRS envelope, which turned out to be on White House stationery from President Trump, taking credit for the stimulus payment I had received. I thought it deplorable that such a letter would be sent at taxpayer expense for the political benefit of Trump.
Last Saturday I received another letter, again in an IRS “Official Business” envelope, and again on White House stationery, letting me know that a stimulus payment had been sent to my bank account and that I should make sure it had been received.
I am a liberal Democrat and was never a fan of The Donald, but wasting taxpayer money for political gain is wrong, regardless of whether it’s Trump or Biden who does it. What’s next? A letter in an envelope from the Social Security Administration telling me that my monthly payment has been deposited?
The immigration disaster aside, I’m generally pleased with the job that Biden is doing. Contrary to what Trump said last July, the stock market did not crash when Biden was elected and no evidence has been produced that the election was “stolen” as the new Republican mantra claims.
We are getting consistent messaging on the pandemic and, judging by the criticism he is getting from the extremes of the right and left, it seems he is doing a good job. But that doesn’t justify the kind of self-promotion that I believed Biden was above.
If he wishes to promote himself in television interviews or in news conferences or in public events, that is one thing. When he spends taxpayer money to send out self-serving letters, that is quite another.
I’m hoping that this not the new normal in politics, otherwise I will have to reconsider my party affiliation.
James Tutak
Wellsboro