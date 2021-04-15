Letters to the Editor, April 15
Filibuster needs to end
I just want to help put a end to a filibuster that has allowed civil rights legislation to be blocked.
This technique was mainly used in the South, during the Jim Crow era to successfully stop the passage of critical civil rights legislation. The filibuster also stops debate about issues for the American people.
All it may take is an objection on the Senate floor to use the filibuster (which will lead to get Senate needing 60 of 100 votes to pass legislation).
Besides civil rights, tactics like this also hinder the campaign finance and voting reforms. This also can stop reforms on gun safety and immigration. The filibuster can also hinder action on climate change and actions to raise the minimum wage (to at least $15). This can also stop the fight for racial justice.
The filibuster may not allow accountability when the police commit wrongful crimes and arrests.
I demand that our Senators Patrick Toomey and Robert Casey Jr. and Congressman Fred Keller help with legislation that can lead to the end of the filibuster.
Susan Citro
Wellsboro
Liberal media not to blame for bias
I am writing in response to the editorial by Rich Manieri entitled “Journalistic objectivity does matter.” While I completely agree with the premise of Mr. Manieri’s article, he needs to get his facts straight regarding how journalism has evolved to not present both sides of an issue in today’s world.
His criticism of the remarks made by Lester Holt, the NBC Nightly News Anchor, upon receiving a lifetime achievement award for journalism seem to blame Holt for the state of unbalanced journalism in today’s media. Manieri clearly believes that it is the invention of the liberal media, when, in fact, the opposite is true.
“The fairness doctrine of the United States Federal Communications Commission, introduced in 1949, was a policy that required the holders of broadcast licenses to both present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was honest, equitable, and balanced. The FCC eliminated the policy in 1987.” (Wikipedia)
Well, guess who was president in 1987? Ronald Reagan. In fact, it was Mark Fowler, a communications attorney, who had served in Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign staff, who released a report in 1985 that the doctrine hurt the public interest and violated free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. This all led to the rise of biased media and the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Fox News.
I wish we could bring back the Fairness Doctrine so people on both sides of the aisle could hear all of the facts and make their own decisions on important issues that Manieri raises such as immigration, abortion and economic policy. I long for the days of Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Peter Jennings.
Peggy Dettwiler
Mansfield
Why we think the way we do
Our parents, teachers, people we associate with, events in our life, social media, what we read, etc. influence how we think.
My father and his twin brother lost their business during the Great Depression. Because of that he taught me to be frugal. He taught me to work for what I got; nothing was free. My family was Republicans, so I became a Republican.
I was 10 years old when on Dec. 7, 1941 the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. This led the United States to declare war against Japan. Following the Japanese attack Germany and Italy declared war on the United States, and the U.S. Congress unanimously responded in kind. All Americans immediately became united and patriotic. School students collected scrap metal for the war effort. Students volunteered for various duties. Once a week I served on a 4 to 8 shift before school in the morning as a lookout for aircraft.
Each morning, all through grade school, a student read a passage from the Bible and we saluted the flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. We stood when the National Anthem was played. The majority of my classmates attended church. I attend church with my family to worship God.
Therefore, by the time I graduated from high school I had formed my beliefs in love of God, love for my country, to be frugal and to work for what I got.
However, I also later learned how such things as movies, TV, fake news and social media can lead you to believe erroneously. Growing up I saw many cowboy and Indian movies where Indians were portrayed as the “bad guys.” I was led to believe America Indians were savages and couldn’t be trusted.
Martin Luther King was vilified by much of the media. Martin Luther King’s famous dream that the day will come when we judge each other by our characters and not by the color of our skins was turned on its head.
Now our cherished United States of America, the greatest country on the face of this earth, is being destroyed by destructive dogmas. It is critical that all Americas stand against these dogmas and become united and patriotic as Americans did in 1941.
Latest polls show church membership has fallen to 47%. We also must turn back to God.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg