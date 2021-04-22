Courts should follow stronger sentencing guidelines
The long overdue strengthening of Pennsylvania’s animal cruelty laws made possible holding people guilty of heinous crimes accountable with felonies, harsher punishments, etc. Some of these horrible cases have even taken place in our own county...animals beaten, starved or killed.
One such incident involved three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in Blossburg in conditions that I can’t even describe with words. The sentence handed down by Judge Wheeler? A $300 fine and two years probation.
And now, the Hummel case that captured much of the county’s attention has concluded of horse starved to death and a steer nearly to death in Westfield. Being the first felony animal cruelty case in the county under the new laws, this should be cause for celebration.
But how can we celebrate when Judge Wheeler again demonstrates his lack of concern for the county’s animals (and the laws protecting them) when he hands down a laughably light sentence of nine months house arrest, $1,000 fine and “up to” 39 months probation?
For three felonies and two misdemeanors? For an innocent horse left to freeze to the ground where he collapsed when his body could no longer fight the starvation carried out by his abusers? Or the steer locked in the dark without a speck of food or water until he was nothing but skin and bone? Or numerous other bodies found on the property, lives cut short for no reason?
Those of us who were there will never forget. Even those who don’t count themselves as animal lovers can surely agree that this level of cruelty left virtually unchecked by a callous justice system is inexcusable.
Soon, Judge Wheeler will be ruling on the case of Whiskey, the boxer starved in a garage for two months. I fear that her suffering will all be for naught with yet another sentence so lenient that I can only shake my head.
Not only were these animals let down by the people who cared for them but now by this ludicrous sentencing as if their lives and their suffering meant nothing. All I can say is that I’m sorry and they meant something to me. And if it means something to you, say something.
Laura Clarson
Lawrenceville