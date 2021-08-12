Letters to the Editor, Aug. 12
Vaccination and freedom
Help me understand the vaccination reluctance in our area. I respect animals and see them as God’s creatures, including bats. But I most assuredly do not want my body to catch a disease that was, as far as we know, passed from bats. It is not OK with me to be infected with a disease from a bat. Give me that vaccine and as soon as possible. It utterly baffles me that so many are OK with catching a disease like this.
Yes, people do question the vaccine’s safety. They worry about its long-term effects because it has been around less than a year. We know that vaccination is less likely than COVID-19 infection to impart long-term health harms. The vaccine does not stay in our bodies. It is gone within a day or two.
In contrast, COVID-19 makes billions of copies of its self for days. Many who have caught COVID-19 have symptoms that persist for weeks, months, possibly years.
No corners were cut when the CDC allowed the vaccines. Yes, they cut through the bureaucracy and red tape. But this is not our first rodeo. Inoculations are a matter of course for Americans. We have all been vaccinated against a host of viruses.
In 1947 when smallpox posed a public threat, New York City acted rapidly; within two weeks, five million New Yorkers were vaccinated. If folks resisted polio and smallpox vaccines the way they have fought the coronavirus vaccines, we might still be fighting these diseases.
We all want our economy and our jobs back, correct? If the entire citizenry got on board to get 100% vaccination, our economy would have been fully back months ago. But in Tioga we have only 34% fully vaccinated.
Last week’s paper touted Tioga County as having one of the lowest transmission rates in the state. That was the case a year ago as well. Just because it has not as quickly reached our rural region does not mean we can breathe easy.
Because of low vaccination rates, the Delta variant has been given free rein to explode throughout the nation, wreaking havoc, getting our loved ones sick, crowding our hospitals, causing more death, as if half a million were not enough. And we have had to backtrack on efforts to completely re-open the economy.
Getting the vaccine gives us more freedom. It does not take freedom away. Protect yourself and those you love by getting vaccinated. Let’s save some lives.
Kathryn Sheneman
Millerton
Congratulates commissioners on decision
The Tioga County commissioners are to be congratulated and supported in their decision to refuse Senator Mastriano and his Republican committee access to Tioga County voting machines. Even if the Senator were to provide the $1.3 million needed to replace the machines and do so by August so fall elections can be held, this would be an exercise in futility, as was the similar effort in Maricopa County, Ariz.
Our own Senator Cris Dush, supports the commissioners and has faith in Tioga County’s election process. Yet a rally at the courthouse in Wellsboro, led by Johnny Berguson, calls for this disruptive and unnecessary audit. And there have been threats against the commissioners.
Mr. Berguson claims that people in both major parties support such an audit, but the refusal to accept the integrity of the 2020 elections has been a Republican thing all over the country, as have attempts in Republican-led states to suppress votes in the future.
How long can our Democracy/Republic last if voting, the most basic duty of citizens, is made difficult and the results, without any basis in fact, questioned?
Ellen Blais
Mansfield