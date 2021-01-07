Trump did wonders for America
Trump created millions of jobs, redid unfavorable trade deals, revamped the courts, cut taxes, created a solid conservative Supreme Court majority, secured seemingly impossible peace deals in the Middle East, Operation Warp Speed produced two vaccines to combat the COVID pandemic, and called out the corrupt main stream news media.
The stock market, along with consumer and small business groups all respond favorably to Trump’s policies. Unemployment across the board dropped to 50-year lows. He created the best job market for black Americans. He amended criminal justice reform.
But, hold on, it’s not over
A source familiar with the effort told Fox News that a group of GOP Senators, led by Senator Cruz, are challenging the Electoral College Certification of votes electing former VP Biden on Jan. 6. They’re claiming that the Nov. 3 election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud and illegal conduct.”
The seven senators and four senators-elect are demanding Congress appoint a commission to conduct a 10-day emergency audit of the election returns in states where the results are disputed.
They cite as precedent the 1877 race between Tilden and Hayes in which there were allegations of fraud in multiple states.
“We should follow that precedent. To wit, Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states,” they added. “Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.”
They added, “Accordingly, we intend to vote on Jan. 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’, unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.”
More than 400 people from the Intelligence Community, military, law enforcement and judiciary have formed a network to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election.
Robert Caron, one of the organizers of this network, began his intelligence career with the CIA. He later worked for the Special Situation Group, that includes strategic planning, technologies and foreign and domestic investigations.
Caron said, “The fraud was so massive and so blatant, despite what the mainstream media said, that we need to get this information out to the public. That’s why more and more people from the intelligence community and law enforcement are coming out, which is unheard of.”
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg