Letters to the Editor, June 17, 2021
What would Nessmuk think?
George Washington Sears, aka Nessmuk, has been recently rediscovered. Given the pressures on our natural world these days, it’s a good time to reflect on who he is and what he was all about.
Nessmuk was not born here, but Wellsboro has claimed him for its own. As one of several mid-late 19th century naturalists, he was an advocate of treading lightly in the great outdoors before most people realized the great outdoors did not exist solely for the benefit of humans.
He recognized that the natural world was valuable, not because of the money that could be made from its resources, but because spending time alone in the woods and along the streams was a balm to those feeling the pressures of modernization, mechanization and urbanization. He knew it was possible and preferable to experience nature without spending a lot of money on equipment, or schlepping that equipment into the woods.
I wonder what Nessmuk would think about DCNR’s plan to “develop and implement ATV riding opportunities” on state forest land.
The department has cited “increasing demands for riding opportunities” (read department officials and legislators are caving in to a lobby that has some deep pockets) as a rationale for creating more off-road trails, specifically connecting trails that would give recreational ATVers greater access to the state forests’ interiors that are currently off limits to motorized vehicles.
DCNR admits it does not have the staff to police these proposed new trails, but believes the riding community will “self-regulate.” Perhaps they’ll write each other tickets when they speed, dump garbage, or tear up existing low-impact trails and streambanks. There will surely be no disturbances to wildlife or sensitive ecological areas.
If you want to read something amusing, go to dcnr.pa.gov and check out the “state forest ATV management principles” as well as some of the other postings about this plan. It’s bureaucracy at its finest. Where else might you find a statement like this: Likewise, the evaluation of the spatial distribution of resources and management activities is essential for effective landscape management.
I don’t think it has anything to do with protecting and conserving Penn’s Woods.
I don’t know if this is a done deal or what’s next for our forests and other public lands. Maybe paving the trails? Open seasons on all the animals that live here? Convenience stores? Charging stations for smart phones? What part of “conservation” does Harrisburg not understand?
Nessmuk must be turning over in his grave.
Gayle Morrow
Westfield
Police put life on line
I was standing in front of the United Methodist Church of wellsboro waiting for the Memorial Day parade to start.
A Wellsboro policeman and his family were standing on the grass middle on Main Street. The policeman went out onto the street to direct traffic, as the parade was starting. That brave policeman almost got hit.
People need to pay attention when a policeman is directing traffic, especially when his wife and two small children were watching.
I want to say thank you to that policeman for serving and protecting this community. God bless that policeman and his family.
Cindy Lee Paul
Wellsboro