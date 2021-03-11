Letters to the Editor, March 11
Courts wouldn’t hear evidence of fraud
I read with interest the op-ed article by Bryn Hammarstrom in your Feb. 25 edition. I need to take issue with the two-column article. In column two half way down Bryn stated, “Large numbers of Republicans from both its Congressional delegation and state Legislature joining the fraudulent claims of electoral fraud.” Please ask Bryn to provide documentation there was no electoral fraud.
President Trump appealed to 40 or 50 courts with hundreds of affidavits (sworn statements) documenting voter fraud and not one court would hear his case. Courts are to hear cases and evaluate evidence before rendering a decision if a case has merit. What court allowed President Trump to present his case? Justice delayed is justice denied.
Even the worst mass murderer had a day in court, so why not President Trump before the liberals say there was “no voter fraud.” No, there was “no voter fraud” because no court heard the evidence.
Ron Benjamin
Mansfield
Selling books is choice, too
I am somewhat amused at the Dr. Seuss controversy. The books are private property and his estate chose not to sell their private property. Selling private property for the greater good is a central tenet of socialism. It seems that those decrying socialism are now advocating it.
This is somewhat akin to anti-maskers claiming it is their body and their choice. Well, that seems pretty pro-choice to me.
Charles Anderson
Wellsboro
Community stepped up to help
I would like to thank all my friends and the people in Tioga County for all they did for me during the time the United States was turned upside down because of COVID-19.
I have been unable to get out of my home for a year and a half because my scooter failed and I had no wheelchair. I tried all the places that I could think of to get help and no one could help me.
Then, friends of mine came to visit on a Sunday morning, Penny and Fred Newcomer from Milton. I explained to them that I could not obtain my medicine because I needed blood work and had no way to get it. I was really upset.
By Sunday evening, Fred had got me an almost-new wheelchair donated by a complete stranger. Linda from Cogan Station heard my problem and donated to me the wonderful gift of the much-needed wheelchair to a person she did not know.
Then before I could get the appointment for blood work, we had four feet of snow on Rattler Mountain. Now I am snowed in and almost out of my needed blood thinner medicine. I contacted Rep. Clint Owlett’s office and they tried to assist by sending a EMTA van to see if they could obtain access to my property. Unfortunately, I was not going to be able to gain access to the van, through the snow, in a wheelchair.
I could only think of one thing, an ambulance. So I called friends Gale and Frank Geyer of Morris. They work with the fire company in Morris Township, Frank got me in touch with Steve Kreger, Chief of the Ambulance squad in Morris Township.
He was so kind and understanding and told me not to worry. He would get it done for me. He called me right back to let me know he had two paramedics coming to my home the very next morning. He also met them at the bottom of the mountain to bring them to my house because he had been here before. I got the test done and had my medicine the next day.
Nobody on earth is more caring then the people in the U.S.A. and all of those volunteers who give up their time to help others.
Thank you Morris Fire Company, Morris Ambulance and all the wonderful volunteers out there. May God bless all of those that give up their time to help others.
Mary Jean Braddock
Wellsboro
Help requested to sort greeting cards
Once a year, volunteers come together to sort the thousands of greeting cards that you in the county have donated to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, home to abused and abandoned kids.
Thanks to First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main St., Wellsboro, anyone who wants to help this amazing organization, will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 15. With enough volunteers, we’ll have the cards sorted and packed up by 4 p.m. at the latest.
A special thanks goes to Northern Tier Solid Waste which has paid for the shipping of the cards every year. The children “re-purpose” the cards, creating new ones to sell which is their biggest fund raiser.
Thank you ahead of time not only for your greeting card donations, but for your help on the 15th. Of course, wear your mask. We’ll be properly distanced as well.
Gretchen Forbes
Middlebury Center
Indiana was abortion house of horrors
When an abortionist in South Bend, Ind. died and his family went into his house, they found 2,411 aborted babies in his garage and the trunks of his cars. The attorney general, Curtis Hill, had a mass burial for them.
We applaud his courage and mercy to care for their tiny bodies. It’s another case like Kermit Gosnell in Philadelphia. How many more atrocities will there be?
In 2019, over 47% of women who got an abortion in Pennsylvania had at least one prior abortion; 10% had three or more. These women are using abortion as a means of birth control.
Seventy-three percent of women experienced pressure to abort from boyfriends, family or friends; 66% knew in their hearts they were making a mistake; 58% aborted to make someone else happy.
Sixty-two million lives have been lost since 1973, the total population of modern-day Italy or the total population of the U.S.
In 1973, Congress passed the Endangered Species Act. In 1973, the Supreme Court legalized abortion up through birth. Turtle eggs now have more legal protection than unborn humans.
It is most disheartening that we now have a president who will not defend the unborn’s right to life, but will provide taxpayer funding to all abortion providers and Planned Parenthood, which spent $45 million campaigning for pro-abortion radicals.
By exploiting accounting tricks and finding new sources of money from Congress and pro-abortion governors, Planned Parenthood increased their 2020 taxpayer funding to $618 million.
What can we do? We can support pro life bills in Congress. A bill called the Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act would prevent any tax dollars from going to an abortion provider for any reason.
Another one is the Ultrasound Informed Consent Act, requiring that an ultrasound be performed and clearly displayed prior to any abortion. Most women will change their mind when they see their baby and hear the heartbeat.
Last, the Life at Conception Act would cause Roe’s case for legal abortion to collapse. People, call your representative and tell them they were elected by the people, for the people and not for their own interests.
Dorothy Koontz
Liberty