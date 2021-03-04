Letters to the Editor, March 4
Talking defeated an enemy
Tkele-Cho-G is the Navajo word for “jackass.”
It’s also this word that caught Navajo Thomas H. Begay’s eye at Camp Pendleton. He originally thought that he’d be trained as a gunner before a piece of paper with 20 Navajo words on it changed his life plans. “I laughed and I said, ‘This is going to be fun,’” he recalled.
Begay would learn that “jackass” stood for the letter “J” as he trained to become one of the Navajo Code Talkers, a group of Navajo speakers who relayed encoded messages in Navajo for the U.S. Marines during World War II. The Code Talkers had a hand in every major Marine operation in the Pacific Theater and were never successfully decoded by the Japanese codebreakers. At the Battle of Iwo Jima, 800 messages were transmitted and received by the Code Talkers without error.
Major Howard Connor, a Marine officer of the signal division at Iwo Jima, once said, “Were it not for the Navajos, the Marines would never have taken Iwo Jima.”
The Code Talkers were not given recognition until 2001 when the code was declassified. That was because the Navajo code still could potentially have been of valuable use. Begay received a Congressional Silver Medal for his service as a code talker, which is engraved with a slogan in Navajo: “Diné bizaad yee atah Naayéé’ Yik’eh Deesdlíí.” In English, this translates to “The Navajo language defeated the enemy.”
Begay and his fellow Navajos probably never dreamed that by talking, they would play a major role in the course of history. Although we aren’t on the frontlines of battle the fact that our words can relay important information is the same, especially if that information can help people make the right decisions in a chaotic time.
We as patriotic citizens must speak out against those intent on destroying our terrific country and turning it in to a socialistic mess and will essentially destroy the very core of America’s founding.
We must speak out against President Biden’s devastating immigration plan including open borders and preventing ICE from deporting criminal illegal immigrants.
We must speak out against public schools indoctrinating our children with leftist propaganda, disinformation concerning the history of our great Republic, radical ideas and gender identity.
We must speak out against Biden’s soft stance on China since China poses the single greatest threat to our national security.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Resolution has ulterior motive
The PA House GOP in Harrisburg has proposed joint resolution HB55 which would amend the PA Constitution with two separate and distinct amendments: 1) by adding race and ethnicity protected under the Declaration of Rights and 2) change the Emergency Declaration provision to ensure such declarations only last 21 days and need legislative approval to continue thereafter.
First of all, all citizens are protected under the Declaration of Rights. If the Harrisburg GOP wants to legislate our civil rights they can start with enacting an Equal Rights Amendment to include women.
As for the second change, Republicans in Harrisburg have been dissatisfied with Governor Wolf’s handling of this current pandemic since the beginning. By limiting an emergency declaration to 21 days, they can control the governor’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus. This executive power is crucial in the event of an emergency. Imagine the governor having to go to Harrisburg legislature every 21 days last year.
The Tioga County Democratic Party is opposed to HB 55 because it is disingenuous. Under the guise of protecting our civil rights they propose to limit the governor’s executive power to declare an emergency. We suggest the Pennsylvania legislature work with the governor to get us through this pandemic.
Tioga County Democratic Party