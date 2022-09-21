Rabies is found in several species
In population ecology, there is a term: density dependent limiting factor. Although always present, density dependent limiting factors have their greatest impact when populations increase.
Disease spreads faster in a dense population and is an example of this type of limiting factor. It’s nature’s way of population control.
So, I was not surprised to read of the two fox attacks near Woodland Park. There was also a fox attack on a man and a raccoon attack on a dog a week prior. The fox was killed and tested positive for rabies. The raccoon escaped.
I’d been getting reports from many people seeing numerous foxes in the country as well.
Feeding wildlife and domestics outdoors concentrates animals even further increasing the likelihood of disease spreading. Mange in bears is a perfect example.
While foxes seem to be the lead locally in the attacks, the Pa. Department of Health statistics list skunks (first or second), raccoons (first or second), feral housecats are a solid three each year as a rabies vector.
Of note in the area of the rabid fox attack and raccoon attacks, other is a TNR project in the area. That a food source (cat food and cats) nearby could be a concentrating rabies vector is possible.
Certainly having unvaccinated cats and once vaccinated cats roaming freely is a questionable policy. If we are on the cusp of a rabies epidemic, there are plenty of vectors out there.
James Mucci
Middlebury Center
Cost of illegal immigration
The Federation for American Immigration Reform recently reported that taxpayers are paying over $20 billion each year to meet the needs of illegal aliens who entered the country under the Biden administration.
The immigration organization said it “conservatively estimates” that American taxpayers will end up paying for each illegal alien on average $9,232, or an overall $20.4 billion burden a year to support them. It comes in addition to the $140 billion existing annual cost of providing benefits and services for long-term illegal immigrants.
The calculation is based on an estimated 2.3 million illegal aliens who successfully entered the country under President Biden, plus about one million “gotaways” who evaded apprehension and have since disappeared into America’s interior.
The $20.4 billion the Biden Border Crisis has piled onto the backs of American taxpayers is overwhelming. However, as illegals continue to surge over the border the costs are skyrocketing.
A recent study found more than one-third of families that work full time, year-round do not earn enough to cover a basic family budget that includes food, housing, child care, medical care, transportation, taxes and other necessities. These are the people Biden pledged to support. Instead, he is choosing to divert billions away from their needs in order to fund a radical open borders agenda.
After removing key Trump-era policies designed to deter illegal entry through the southern border, Biden has presided over the largest number of apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in a calendar year in history.
This $20.4 billion could address some very important needs of the American public. The same amount could provide every homeless American veteran $50,000 per year for a decade, or offer a grocery voucher of roughly $410 to every U.S. family earning $50,000 or less. The money could also be used to hire more than 315,000 police officers.
The Biden administration has forgotten nearly every lesson learned on the tragic Sept. 11. By undoing immigration inspections, border controls, document security, interior enforcement and screening standards, America is no longer secure.
Each day with open borders means an increased threat to both the American public and national security, not only from illegal aliens, gangs, drug smugglers and human traffickers, but also terrorists who might infiltrate the wave of illegal aliens.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg