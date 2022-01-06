Observations acquired through years
Last October, I became 88 years old. During these years God has been good to me with a huge amount of experiences that I have put into life’s education.
The first of many things that I have learned is that “if you know the rules, you can play the game.” This probably started with a game of Monopoly, learned in the late 1930s, then applied to simple things like being good, earning points with my parents, Santa Claus and my wife.
I want to apply this to current things like our federal government using the unemployment payments. These are good when really needed, but currently some people are now getting more money than when they worked, so are not looking for a job based on about 8 million current job openings that are unfilled.
So some people found out the rules are pretty open.
A current and major problem that we have in America is that the open borders have allowed some people, like the Mexican cartels, to learn that our border rules allow them to bring in huge amounts of dangerous drugs. In 2021, there were enough fentanyl (and other drugs) captured at the open border to kill all Americans (current information by the news organizations).
These cartels learned that the open border policy by the current president of the U.S.A. gives them the opportunity to “learn the rules“ and “play the game” for making huge amounts of money. This can be expanded to include the human trafficking, etc.
I maintain that the current administration is responsible for the deaths of people, those women and young girls that have been raped, and the above drugs. This is only a minor part as there have been people coming in illegally from 150 countries, and you know darned well that there are enemies coming in also.
So we must worry and do something. How about adopting the border policies of the previous president? May God bless America.
Richard Becker
Mansfield