Letters to the Editor
Tourism may slow down
I had made reservations for a four-day stay at the Penn Wells Lodge in Wellsboro. I was really looking forward to it since we had such a good time the last time we where there a few years ago.
I wanted to ride my bike in the canyon; I brought my own bike. My wife liked the small town atmosphere for shopping and window shopping.
When I found out that there was only 36% vaccination rate, I had to cancel my reservation. Tourists appear to be a large part of the economy in Tioga County. If more people were vaccinated, more tourists would come, bringing more prosperity to the area.
I would like to come back, but I don’t know that I’ll make it. I am 89 years old and it is a long drive from Lower Bucks County.
John Lahner
Bensalem Twp.
Week recognizes professionals working with special people
Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) provide vital support for more than 50,000 individuals with intellectual disability or autism across the Commonwealth. This week, Sept. 12-18, we recognize DSPs for their dedication and commitment to a job that has a heavy emotional and physical toll on those who do it. These individuals work exhausting shifts, providing essential supports to help individuals to live, work, and enjoy life while being integrated into the community.
DSPs deserve more than just a week of recognition; they deserve fair wages and pay equal to the difficulty and importance of the work they do. I am grateful for all the DSPs at Partners In Progress and for all of those that serve across the state. I support efforts for the state legislature and the governor to provide more resources to the system that will increase wages, attract more skilled and qualified DSPs to the workforce, and alleviate the current workforce crisis.
If you know a DSP, thank them for their work, and let’s make a commitment to work together in recognizing DSPs while also advocating for higher wages.
K. Irene Morgan
Executive Director, Partners In Progress
Texas abortion law is right direction
After hearing how President Biden has spoken out against the decision in Texas that there will be no abortions after a heartbeat is detected, I must speak.
The president said this will cause people to be vigilantes, to report on anyone who secretly gets an abortion and that this is un-American. He said he has great respect for people in the pro-life movement though he disagrees with them.
How can a man his age, brought up in the teachings of the Catholic church have such a twisted view of life? Think of this: when a person’s heart stops beating, isn’t he dead? So when a baby’s heartbeat is detected, isn’t he or she alive?
If life doesn’t begin at conception, what is their answer? Does it begin at birth?
With all the ultrasound technology today, we know that it’s not true. These people who defend abortion have closed their minds to the truth. Any woman who has carried a child in her womb knows it is not true. Have none of the women in the pro-abortion cause had a child? Why then would they want to pursue such an evil thing as the killing of the unborn in their mother’s womb?
We are so thankful for this decision in Texas, and hope that many other states will follow their decision. We must respect life at all stages, otherwise we will be like the Stalins and the Hitlers, the Al Queda, Isis, Boca Baran, Taliban, etc. killing anyone who gets in their way.
Does God care about babies being torn from their mother’s wombs? I assure you He does, and one day every knee shall bow before Him, some at the Great White Throne and some at the Judgement Seat of Christ.
Where will you be? Where will President Biden be? And what will he say to the Creator of Life?
Dorothy Koontz
Liberty
Disagrees with opinion column
In response to Rep. Owlett’s piece in last week’s Gazette, I’ll start with the obvious:
Democrats are not the ones making “our kids political pawns.” Owlett suggests Gov. Wolf instated a mask requirement for school children for political motives. Perhaps Owlett hasn’t noticed what happened with the Delta variant of COVID between Aug. 6 and early September. Tioga County COVID cases have again risen by high percentages, primarily among the almost two-thirds of the county that isn’t vaccinated.
And the Delta variant is affecting young people and children at a higher rate than the Alpha variant. The science behind COVID recommendations has always been changing as our knowledge of the virus and now its variants changes. That’s the way science, unlike politics or theology, works.
Then there are the parents who are turning meetings of local school boards into nightmares. Some make dubious claims about kids having breathing problems while wearing masks. Others claim, inaccurately, that only N95 masks are effective. All insist they should be the ones deciding whether their children mask or not.
I’m not sure why when their children’s health, their own health, the health of their friends, relatives and neighbors depends on proven tactics like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.
Just a few more points: people who serve on school boards are doing their communities a real service, and since they are elected, you can vote them out at the appropriate time if you want to.
The governors of every state have issued vaccine requirements for all kinds of illnesses before kids go to school. Alabama and Mississippi don’t even allow religious exceptions.
And with regard to Rep Owlett, he should remember that someone said, “Politics is the art of the possible,” not “the art of posturing.”
Ellen Blais
Mansfield