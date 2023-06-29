A startling juxtaposition
On June 15, I heard a radio report of the U.S. Supreme Court upholding a law from 1978, which said that children of indigenous, Native American tribes could not be adopted away from the tribe until all avenues of support within the tribe had been exhausted. We have a history of taking Native American children away from their parents and sending them to boarding schools to be “educated” as good Americans.
That same day, this newspaper ran an article, “County adopts Immigrant Sanctuary Policy Statement.” It read in part, “While we are deeply committed to serving and protecting every person in our county with compassion and generosity, we are not a sanctuary county and do not support a policy of encouraging people to ignore the laws on immigration or anything else.”
It went on to say that Tioga County law enforcement would cooperate with an agency of the federal government known for separating children from their parents and deporting people to unsafe places.
I was glad to have this issue cleared up. Now it is public knowledge that the official stance of Tioga County does not follow the teachings of Christ Jesus. The issues around immigration are complex, and there have been multiple attempts to fix those issues that have not gotten anywhere in Congress.
I have often wondered what would cause someone to pack up and flee to a country that does not welcome them? How bad would things have to get for you to walk 2,000 miles with your kids in tow to seek sanctuary in another country?
Native Americans are familiar with this dilemma. They have been walked all over this continent; the story of The Trail of Tears is one example.
The juxtaposition of the two stories got me wondering how the Native Americans viewed the influx of foreigners to their own lands and whether they might have felt the same as people who oppose immigration today.
The county statement also notes that “We are a kind, welcoming, responsible and safe community.” The phrase “speaking with a forked tongue” popped to mind. To reclaim our integrity, we need to stop speaking with forked tongues.
How we talk and treat each other, including strangers who cross our paths, has huge implications for our wellbeing as a nation and a people. Christ Jesus gave us such a simple formula for what to do: “What you do to the least of these, you do to Me.”
Caleb Williams
Wellsboro
America the Beautiful
Katharine Lee Bates, professor of English at Wellesley College, wrote the lyrics to America the Beautiful during the summer of 1893. At the age of 33, Katharine Bates took a train trip to Colorado Springs to teach at Colorado College. Several of the sights on her trip inspired her, and they found their way into her poem, including the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, the “White City” with its promise of the future contained within its gleaming white buildings; the wheat fields of North America’s heartland Kansas, through which her train passed; and the majestic view of the Great Plains from high atop Pikes Peak.
While lecturing at Colorado College. Bates joined a group that took a wagon ride, followed by a hike to the top of 14,000-foot-high Pike’s Peak. Overwhelmed by the beauty of what she saw, the words of the poem started to come to her, and she wrote them down upon returning to her hotel room. The poem was initially published in 1895 in The Congregationalist to commemorate the Fourth of July. Within a few months, it was set to music by Silas G. Pratt. Bates revised the wording in 1904. An additional change was made to the wording in 1913 to give us the version we know today.
By 1900 at least 75 different melodies had been written. However, a hymn tune composed by Samuel A. Ward, the organist and choir director at Grace Church, Newark, was generally considered the best music as early as 1910 and is still the popular tune today. Just as Bates had been inspired to write her poem, Ward, too, was inspired. The tune came to him while he was on a ferryboat trip from Coney Island back to his home in New York City. Ward’s music combined with Bates’s poem were first published together in 1910 and titled “America the Beautiful”. The song is considered by some to be the country’s unofficial national anthem.
The first stanza reads: “O beautiful for spacious skies,/For amber waves of grain,/For purple mountain majesties/Above the fruited plain!/America! America!/God shed His grace on thee,/And crown thy good with brotherhood/From sea to shining sea.”
America is currently under attack by Marxist and socialistic philosophies from the radical left that are undermining its very existence. We must stand resilient against these philosophies and pray for God’s grace.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg