Questions goal of letter-writing
The frequent letter writer from Blossburg is quick to deride all things Biden, claiming 2021 was “nothing but failures.” His statements lack detail and accuracy.
In 2021, our Gross Domestic Product grew by 10.0%, Average payrolls grew by 4.7%, (almost 16% in leisure and hospitality). The poverty rate in our country dropped significantly. Person’s 401K’s grew at a record pace. Not a bad year by many measures. But this growth has resulted in escalating inflation, something that presents a challenge for 2022.
His claim that Biden’s attempt at bipartisanship is “gibberish” ignores the Infrastructure bill that was passed with bipartisan support. I wish there were more, but politicians need to put country before party.
He laments Biden’s permit cancellation of the “Keystone XL pipeline costing 30,000 jobs.”
That’s not accurate. The Canadian company that owns the pipeline said the loss was closer to 1,000 jobs. In fact, despite Trump’s reversal of the permit, only 1.2 miles were completed during his administration..
He states Biden “immediately rejoined the Iran Nuclear Deal.” Not true. The Nuclear Deal is gone. Trump’s pull out doomed the moderate regime and resulted in a ramp up of nuclear development. Biden has reentered negotiations with other countries to try restore some diplomacy and avoid military confrontation.
Of course, he speaks of a disaster on our southern border and claims we are being flooded with covid-infested drug dealers and crooks.
The facts are that refugee admissions in 2021 totalled 11,411, the lowest since the 1980s. Green Card holders (legal immigrants) are also down significantly. Too bad, we can use the workers. Purdue Pharma caused many more suicides and overdoses than refugee drug dealers or criminals.
“Embolden China and Russia to be more aggressive.” Hows that? Biden does not refer to them as great leaders. The tariffs are still in place. In contrast to Tucker, we are not sitting back as Putin challenges Ukraine.
Finally, Biden’s covid disaster: Should the results be criticized by the very people who resisted the recommendations of our medical establishment?
It’s hard to criticize the results if you ignore the strategy.
We have many challenges. They deserve to be aired. But is the goal to bring improvement or advance division?
Kevin Connelly
Wellsboro
Support our troops training needs
I agree with Mr. Mucci, we need to show support our troops. The Wart Hog Flights are an essential part of the training for our troops. With all that is going on in our world today, what harm would it do to allow the flights to pass over our area?
They are beautiful to see and for such a small amount of time, I think we could let this happen. We are willing to welcome thousands of strangers into the area, so now lets open our arms and welcome our troops in also.
Doyle Thomas
Wellsboro
Personal choice vs. narcissism
I am a 72 year-old man who already has one foot in the grave, but I am really worried about what the future will be like in our society.
Since 1980, I’ve watched the growth of a cold-hearted “survival-of-the-fittest” social Darwinist mentality among many conservative-Republicans in the conservative news media, on conservative talk-shows, in conservative “think-tanks” and “policy institutes,” and especially in the U.S. Congress.
More and more of these folks want to abolish every single federal government social program that helps the middle classes and lower classes. I don’t think that most Americans are aware of this. These people are now much more conservative than are our Republican voters.
What also scares the dickens out of me is the growth of an over-the-top extreme and hyper individualism and libertarianism in which so many of us believe that we have no responsibilities to each other, and we only have a concern with “me-me-me” and what I want to do.
And we smugly and defiantly call this selfish and self-absorbed narcissism “personal choice.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
Experiences shape world view
My, my, my Ms. Morrow. Unity — are we there yet? I think not.
In Mr. Gilmore’s defense, there are many people who agree with his viewpoint. There are many of us whose life experiences may not align with yours, but those experiences have shaped our view of the world, and what the USA should stand for — try securing our borders, freedom of expression, dealing with criminals, loyalty to our allies and putting our country first.
Nancy Becker
Mansfield