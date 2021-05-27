Letters to the Editor
American Scholars Project
The American Scholars Project was recently launched by former University of Pennsylvania professor Matthew Pohl. Hundreds of scholars have applied for positions at the online education startup that promises explicitly non-“woke” instruction on academic subjects.
Pohl explained that the project was the result of his gradual disillusionment with his career in the academic field, during his tenure at several prestigious universities. In regard to education, he felt most students weren’t getting their money’s worth, as a result of “administrative bloat” of establishment colleges, and the spread of quasi-Marxist ideologies that have come to be collectively known as “wokeness.” He launched the American Scholars project as a remedy to both.
The interactive format of part-lecture, part-documentary video with quizzes and feedback sessions will seek to demonstrate that quality learning can be furnished at a fraction of the cost of a modern-day college. Meanwhile, the content itself will be ingrained in traditional American values, in sharp contrast to the ideologies currently dominating most universities that promote hostility toward such values.
Pohl recruited Michael Rectenwald, a retired New York University professor, for chief academic officer, who is responsible for the scholarly standards of the curriculum. American Scholars will offer modules taught by bona fide academics on history, the Constitution, the natural sciences, math, business, economics and personal finance, ideological studies, literature, technology science, law and religious studies.
Rectenwald has already received applications from several hundred scholars, from which he will soon be selecting the first 10 instructors. “It’s going to be something where they’re able to deliver content in the way they want to, without the pressures that are being exerted on them in the university system to accommodate various ideologies like critical race theory and socialism and postmodernism and so forth,” he said, adding that such ideologies also will be taught, but from a critical standpoint.
The first classes, planned to start this fall, will focus on history, the Constitution, economics and personal finance. The material will be suited for homeschoolers and college prep, as well as adult learning.
The project doesn’t strive to be accredited as an actual university, but instead to equip its alumni with the knowledge to push back against some of the ruinous ideologies that are being disseminated in the system.
Rectenwald said, “We’ve got to be frank. We’re in the midst of a major culture war.”
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Get used to higher taxes and inflation
When Joe Biden took office, reports showed a national debt of $26.7 trillion. His goal is to spend $7.9 trillion; $7.9 trillion is $24,000 per person in the U.S.A. This is more in four months than Trump did in four years.
Coupled with the existing debt, this equals a total debt of $34.6 trillion, or $105,000 per person. Since about half of the people don’t pay taxes (kids and poor people) this would equal each tax payer a debt of $210,000.
How are we going to pay it?
Well, President Biden has said that he will raise taxes on upper middle class, the wealthy and corporations. But other statistics show that the middle class people pay about 50% of the income of the federal government, corporations pay 7% and miscellaneous plus social security taxes pay about 40%.
So, guess who will carry the major part of the tax increase? Yes, that is “we the people” as businesses will move to other countries. This has started with Ford motor company deciding to build a new plant in Mexico, not the U.S.A.
How are we going to survive?
Probably by the government making massive inflation so that the current debt would be paid for by almost worthless dollars, and we lose almost all the value of our bank accounts and cash savings.
Your decide our future.
Richard Becker
Mansfield
Girl Scout seeks art supplies
I am a local Girl Scout Cadette earning my Silver Award.
For my project, I chose to study the importance of art education for children. Through my studies I learned that art education helps children in more ways than I ever knew possible. I learned that art can teach children decision-making skills, helps children develop motor skills, increases self-confidence, increases decision-making skills and even helps children in their other areas of education.
Art is one of the classes that children look forward to the most in elementary school. With increasing budget cuts in schools around the United States, many school districts are having to decrease their art programs, with some eliminating art programs altogether. I have learned in my studies that many art teachers even buy art supplies out of their own pocket to supplement their classrooms.
With all of the positive aspects that art helps children with, I believe that we all should try to support our local art programs as much as possible.
For my project I decided to gather art supplies and donate them to my local elementary school, Westfield Area Elementary School. This will help ensure that the local children in my area can continue their fun projects that they like to do, while gaining all the positive attributes listed above just from doing art and being creative.
If you would like to support the art programs in your local schools and keep them running strongly for the children, please consider donating any art supplies that would be useful. I know the art teachers, and the children, would appreciate it.
To support this project, call or text 570-439-3838 and we can arrange times to pickup.
Chelsea Wattles
Westfield
Wellsboro has big requirements for small bird
The Wellsboro borough council’s proposed animal ordinance stipulates the following conditions for homeowners who wish to keep chickens:
- Pens and enclosures must be at least 25 feet from all property lines and 15 feet from any occupied dwellings. No pens or enclosures may be located between a structure and a roadway.
- A maximum of four total fowl can be kept on the property at any time.
- Space requirements for chickens — two square feet per bird. The birds are not allowed to roam free at any time.
- The birds may only be kept on a minimum of five acres in the Rural Residential Zoning District.
So, a maximum of four birds that require eight square feet of dwelling space from which they are never permitted to roam, 15 feet from a house and 25 feet from a property line, cannot be kept on less than five acres? Why?
For generations, small town owners of small poultry flocks all over America have lived in peace and harmony in much closer proximity. What is the borough council trying to prove here? This ordinance seems almost punitive in nature. Why not let anyone who can meet the space requirements in the ordinance keep chickens?
The borough council will meet on June 14 to vote on this ordinance. Why not amend it to be more neighbor friendly?
Edwin George
Wellsboro
Column smacks of mean spiritedness
Rich Manieri’s column in this past week’s newspaper aims to be humorous and heart-warming with its images of teenage Rich taking any job that his mother managed to throw his way. But the true message smacks of the usual right wing mean spiritedness in regards to the American worker.
Manieri pushes the discredited idea that unemployment compensation encourages workers to stay at home. But take a look at Adam Chandler’s article in the Washington Post (May 13). In fact, studies by Yale and the University of Massachusetts show that this isn’t true. Chandler suggests the problem isn’t with the workers, it is with the pitiful hourly wages employers offer workers who can’t make ends meet even with the highest benefits given last summer (which have since been halved from $600 to $300).
And an article in this Sunday’s New York Times points out that workers may be reluctant to give up benefits for the kind of low-paying jobs that keep them in homeless shelters because they can work full time all year and not be able to afford housing. The article points out that workers have now some bargaining power they haven’t had since the decimation of labor unions begun by Ronald Reagan.
During the pandemic, those in the upper 10% of wage earners haven’t, for the most part, lost their jobs. Their investments have climbed with the stock market. But the middle and working classes, the other 90%, have taken an economic hit from which it will be hard to recover.
Ellen Blais
Mansfield