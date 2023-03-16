Putin must be stopped
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 6:59 pm
I don’t know Mr. Jim Tutak, but I like what he said. If Putin isn’t stopped, he will be another Hitler, one country at a time.
I don’t trust China; they will go along with what’s good for them.
If NATO countries tries to help the U.S., OK. If not, there is hell to pay.
If you think it’s bad now, you haven’t seen the worst yet.
Together we stand, divided we fall and it will be hard.
I am 96 and seen bad times more than I like.
Glen B. Campbell
Wellsboro
