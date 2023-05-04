Editorial writer is dangerous
I appreciate the effort by the Wellsboro Gazette to print various points of view but that Christine Flowers woman is getting on my last nerve. Her articles in the Opinion column are so far to the right she is dangerous.
How dare she praise the new movie “Are You There, God It’s Me, Margaret” on one hand and disparage the LGBTQ community on the other. I can assure Ms. Flowers that Judy Blume would completely object to her opinion.
And Ms. Flowers’ glowing depiction of a girl waiting to get through puberty is laughable. The trans movement is not “destroying” the process of becoming a woman.
And a girl growing into puberty is not a person “vouchsafed the duty of bringing a new life into the world.” I’m pretty sure prepubescent young people would prefer Ms. Flowers to mind her own business.
Yolie Canales
Wellsboro
Difference between candidates
On Thursday, April 27, several candidates in the upcoming primary (self-identified as “conservative Republicans”) had a Meet-and-Greet at the Wellsboro House. While I was only able to attend briefly, I did hear the campaign speech of Jerry Curreri.
Mr. Curreri spoke about the Bill of Rights, but the room acoustics were poor, and I couldn’t quite understand his message. Towards the end of his talk he made a statement, which drew loud applause from the 30-40 folks present: “I can tell the difference between a boy and a girl.”
This is a typical right-wing “talking point,” dismissing any recognition that not everyone is a “female-loving male” or a “male-loving female.” A decade or two ago they dismissed inclusive thinking as PC, or politically correct, and now they dismiss it a “woke,” whatever that means.
But I prefer to view my inclusive thinking not as politically correct (although I think it should be) or woke, but decent. I don’t feel threatened by love, or even by sexuality, between consenting adults, nor should others.
I called Mr. Curreri to confirm that he made the statement I heard, and he immediately began telling me about his EMT training, etc. I interrupted, asking him to simply confirm whether he made this statement. He then said, “I’m a certified EMT, so I have a medical degree to make that determination.”
While this might have “passed muster” in the ‘50s, ‘60s or even ‘70s, science, medicine and psychology have all grown in knowledge about human sexuality. Besides the tiny percentage of hermaphrodites, scientists now accept the more widespread natural occurrence of “gender non-conforming” individuals.
Our society has mostly grown to accept “males loving males” and “females loving females” because we know such people; they’re our family members, neighbors, co-workers. Unfortunately for the transgender community, they’re a much smaller percentage of the population, so they lack a built-in support group.
Transgender identity does raise legitimate questions, most particularly in sports, which need to be solved fairly for those competing in their birth gender. But I’m sure these identity changes are incredibly hard for most individuals, and more so for their families, and society must remember these are real people with real struggles, not objects of hate or ridicule.
In closing, I am a resident of Northern Tioga School District, not Wellsboro, so this is not an election in which I can vote. But I can express my sadness that a candidate for Wellsboro school board can get loud applause for boasting he can tell a boy from a girl, and then (mis)using his EMT certification as his credential for his ignorance.
Bryn Hammarstrom, RN
Middlebury Center