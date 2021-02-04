Election dispute is a cancer
Our new president has been in office 11 days. There are still political signs in individual yards and hayfields, bumper stickers saying “Not my President.” Our legislators Keller and Thompson threw our Pennsylvania voters under the bus and there have been many other acts of not accepting the results of our Pennsylvania election as being valid.
This atmosphere has become toxic eating at the heart of many of our families, neighborhoods, churches and even businesses in our county and country. It has reached its ugly tentacles into the very core of our democratic system.
Our elected officials can and should make a positive impact on this blight. They are, in part, responsible for it if they have not clearly and publicly supported our democratic electoral system as PA Senator Yaw, U.S. Senators Toomey and Casey have done.
Last week I spoke with a woman who was distraught over how political opinions has impacted her marriage. She felt that the situation has changed her marriage. She said that even agreeing to disagree was not a possibility. She and her husband were not able to have conversations related to this toxic situation.
I had two other conversations with dedicated voters. Both were concerned when they had received in the mail multiple mail-in ballots. To them, these were examples of fraud in our election process.
Thursday, I watched on the PCN channel, the PA House State Government Committee hearing on election integrity with Rep. Clint Owlet. During that session, three county election directors and a representative from the Secretary of State’s office gave testimony, under oath, in answer to the legislators’ questions. Rep. Owlett asked good questions and, I felt, that he got good, clear answers.
Rep. Owlett could help soothe the anxieties of his constituents by reporting the findings of the hearings that concern their particular election process doubts. These hearings will be held every Thursday for many more weeks. I ask him to use his expertise to alleviate the tensions in our county sooner rather than later.
Please don’t wait months to restore our citizens’ confidence in our election process. Perhaps a weekly report in this newspaper explaining the checks and balances built into our system and possible options to improve it could be provided to the readers by Rep. Owlett.
Janet M. Gyekis
Wellsboro
Biden’s executive actions are destructive
In just a short time in office, Joe Biden became the champion of executive actions, signing more than 40 of them already, undoing Donald Trump’s actions to Make America Great Again. This will cause extreme harm to America.
President Biden disclosed a $2 trillion set of environmental policies, include eliminating coal, oil and natural gas as electricity sources by 2035. The cost will cause the Biden Administration to raise taxes on the middle class.
Biden abolished the 1776 commission, a history-centered, patriotic education program that calls for remembrance of and upholding the nation’s founding principles. Donald Trump created the commission since current popular educational trends are misleading students because they don’t reflect the true picture of the founding of America. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are regarded as outdated rather than honored documents that hold in them powerful truths that led to the founding of the first nation with the assertion that all men are created equal and are endowed by their creator with unalienable rights.
Revoking the Keystone XL Pipeline killed thousands of jobs. Texas is a pro-energy state and is not sitting by and allowing the Biden administration to destroy jobs and raise energy costs for Texas families. Governor Greg Abbott just signed an executive order authorizing state agencies to pursue all avenues of opposition to the Biden administration’s moves against the state’s economic lifeblood: the oil and natural gas production industry.
Rejoining the “job-killing” Paris climate accord without any effort to hold major proliferators like China accountable. Small businesses and families will receive a considerable hike in cost of utilities.
Weakening border security by immediately ending construction of the border wall.
Eliminating gender distinctions in regards to bathroom use, sports, and other protections enjoyed by women at the federal level. This has far-reaching implications for women’s rights in nearly every aspect of public life.
Promising to pursue “court reform” code for court-packing by the Democrat-controlled congress.
Reinstating taxpayer-funded abortions overseas is depraved and creates an additional burden on American taxpayers.
The ridiculous executive order by President Joe Biden bans federal employees from using the term “Chinese Virus.” This proves his true colors.
I question whether Biden actually knows the specifics of most of the executive orders he has signed. He trusts whatever they put in front of him to sign. He can’t answer questions about anything without a teleprompter
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Unity
Are we there yet?
Nancy Becker
Mansfield