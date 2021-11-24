Cost is higher to do nothing
As part of Biden’s Build Back Better federal spending plan, Pennsylvania could receive approximately $19.7 billion. Sen. Bob Casey said, “It will expand broadband access, invest in climate mitigation and provide many Pennsylvanians with clean drinking water. These investments will support the economic growth of small towns across the nation, and rural and urban areas alike.”
Before President Biden signed the bill Monday, our U.S. Rep. Fred Keller criticized the spending by tweeting, “President Biden signs another irresponsible, trillion-dollar spending bill today.” What part of the following allocations to Pennsylvania over the next five years does Keller not want us to have?
- $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repair? Funding for the I-99 project that will jump start the Mansfield I-99 Industrial Park and the CSVT that will encourage travel up to I-99?
- $2.8 billion to increase sustainable public transportation options? The $355 million for infrastructure improvements at our airports?
- $171 million to build electronic vehicle charging stations to allow more visitors to travel to and through PA bringing money to the area?.
- $100 million for broadband internet projects that should help Pennsylvanians who currently lack coverage, mostly in rural Pennsylvania? The Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access?
- $1.4 billion to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean, safe drinking water? Or the $3 billion to assist with abandoned mine reclamation?
This money will not only provide funding for long overdue projects but provide excellent job opportunities in Pennsylvania. As our U.S. representative, I hope Keller changes his tune and supports this and other bills that will help propel Pennsylvania and the northern tier forward. We must embrace and applaud this new deal to minimize the accelerated future cost if we do nothing.
Karyl Claroni
Covington
Once gone, rail line won’t return
Back in 2003, I researched, wrote, and published a little book called “Wellsboro’s Own Railroad.” I was then the president of the Tioga Central Railroad, which ran tourist trains that boarded at Wellsboro Junction. I wrote it because the thousands of folks who rode those trains every year wanted to know about the history of the railroad on which they were riding.
The railroad did indeed have a history. The first iron horse puffed into Wellsboro on May 22, 1872, and the town went wild. In those days, railroads were the only viable form of lengthy transportation, and Wellsboro was at last connected to the nation’s burgeoning rail network. Before the railroad came, it was a long horseback, buggy, or stagecoach ride to Mansfield or Tioga, where the nearest railroad could be reached. So cannons boomed, bands played, speeches were interminable, and there was hoopin’ and hollerin’ well into the night.
For better than half a century, the railroad was an indispensable part of the community. It brought raw materials to major industries and took products to markets around the world. It took sons and daughters away to brighter horizons, and brought families back together again. It took brave men and women away to fight for freedom, some never to return. Train arrivals at the Charleston Street depot were occasions of daily public interest.
The Great Depression brought the end of passenger service, and people became less aware of the importance of the railroad. But in 1989, when Conrail sought to abandon the 35-mile line from Gang Mills, Growth Resources of Wellsboro bought it outright. Freight service was continued by the Wellsboro & Corning Railroad and, to allow folks to experience the flavor of passenger train service, Tioga Central began operating tourist trains in 1994.
New leases and agreements later followed, and the loss of two major industries in Wellsboro seemed to place the three-mile end of the line from Wellsboro Junction to Wellsboro in jeopardy. But the inheritors of Tioga Central upgraded those three miles so that, for just one summer, passengers could board the train right in Wellsboro. The owner of the depot and of Wellsboro House restored the disintegrating boarding platform and was preparing to offer regular meal service on the train. What a wonderful tourist attraction that would have been!
But then COVID 19 struck, train operations were suspended, and now I read in this newspaper that, since the line between Wellsboro Junction and Wellsboro appears to serve no purpose, it is doomed.
If this three-mile line is scrapped next year, and it appears that it will be, Wellsboro, after 150 years, will again be a town without a railroad. And it will remain ever so, because replacing a scrapped rail line is unthinkable. As a rail historian, I will regret the loss. And I think others, when they behold a repurposed depot standing beside a barren right-of-way where no train can ever run again, will regret the loss. I am also quite sure that Anton Hardt, who surveyed the route of “Wellsboro’s Own Railroad” and whose remains rest in the Wellsboro Cemetery, and John McGee, who commissioned the survey and whose likeness faces Central Avenue on The Green, would regret it, too.
Richard L. Stoving
Wellsboro