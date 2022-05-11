Election process is legal cheating
You can call it “legal cheating” or maybe “gaming the political system.” In either case, it’s unfair.
The method we use in Tioga County to elect our county commissioners is that Republicans and Democrats nominate two candidates each. Three commissioner seats are filled but voters can vote for no more than two. The three who receive the most votes become county commissioners for the next term.
That process is designed to have one Democrat and two Republicans on the commission (or vice versa). In either case both parties are included when decisions are made. It is both fair and democratic as it should be. But that isn’t how it works out.
None of our county commissioners are Democrats despite the way the election rules were set up. Of course, we have many more Republicans than Democrats so it’s not surprising that Republicans would hold most of our elected offices. It shouldn’t be all commissioner seats. They found a way to shut out the minority party and make the board of commissioners reelections 100% Republican.
Two commissioners run as Republicans and the third launches a write-in campaign. Since Tioga County has so many more Republican voters than Democrats, a Republican running as a write-in is likely receive more votes than either nominated Democrat on the ballot. And the 100% Republican county commission continues.
Legal? Yes. Fair? Not really.
Other forms of “legal cheating” are happening in several state legislatures controlled by Republicans. Rather than encouraging voters to choose their politicians on the basis of the ideas they offer, politicians choose who they want to vote.
Legislation has passed in many states to make voting more inconvenient in areas with larger concentrations of Democrats. They do this by limiting polling place locations and the hours the polls are open, by gerrymandering, by hampering or discouraging the convenience of voting by mail and other subtle yet legal means.
We can always call ourselves a democracy but to be genuine, all citizens should find it easy to vote so that all voices can have their say. Anything less and our democracy is just a sham. If the states can’t do it, then a federal right to vote act is a must. Countries that call themselves democracies which hold elections which only one party can win are not real democracies.
Let’s not become one of them.
Loren Nowak
Wellsboro
Republican committee neutral in races
It has come to my attention that there are some who believe that supporters of some of the candidates seeking the nomination for governor and senator of Pennsylvania may be representing the will of the Republican Party and acting on its behalf.
To set the record straight, neither the Republican Party of Pennsylvania nor the Tioga County Republican Committee is endorsing or campaigning for any particular candidate seeking the nomination.
Every Republican committee member and supporter is entitled to support any candidate of his or her choosing, and in whatever robust fashion they wish, but they represent only their own wishes and do not represent the PAGOP nor the Tioga County committee. Your county Republican committee is prepared to stand behind whomever becomes the people’s choice.
Don Hoffman
Chairman, Tioga County Republican Committee