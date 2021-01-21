It’s time to get over election results
Donald Trump lied to me. He lied about his taxes, he lied about Mexico paying for the wall. He lied about the election and he told me that the virus, that killed over 300,000 Americans would go away by summer. Finally, he told the mob that stormed the capital that he would walk with them, as he went home and watched it on TV.
In fact, he told so many lies that I have lost count. It seems he is totally incapable of telling the truth and that makes him a pathological liar.
As for the people who blindly follow him — like the mob that stormed the capital — whether they know it or not, they are part of a personality cult not unlike Jonestown, Heavens Gate, Waco and the Manson family.
Personality cults haven’t fared too well in the U.S., and I hope this one shares a similar fate. If Mr. Biden turns out to be a bad president, vote him out in the next election like we have done for over 200 years; don’t try to overthrow the election.
It’s time for Trump and his minions to pull up their big boy pants and face up to the fact that they lost this election so the government can get back to running the country. Lets hope that the dark ages are over and we don’t have to drink the Kool-Aid.
Larry Peterson
Wellsboro
Mob did not succeed
If you’ve been following news from China and Russia, you already know that both countries have been falling over themselves to show the videos of the mob in D.C. and commenting on our country’s democracy disintegration.
Then began the comments from those nations’ citizens noting that the U.S. House chamber that was broken into, reconvened that same evening and approved the electoral votes despite the mob’s attempts to disrupt and change the outcome. Some of these citizens also noted that it was the president of these United States who had attempted to overturn the results and was unsuccessful and now in the process of being ushered out of the White House in disgrace.
Imagine how that went over with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. So much for the disintegration. We do have a democracy, and it is messy sometimes.
Some years ago, I was driving home with my wife, Janet, my nephew Joe, and his mother-in-law who was a reporter for Xinhua News Agency, a propaganda arm of the Chinese Communist government. Joe’s mother-in-law had welcomed Janet into her home in Kunming, China while Janet was on an educational sabbatical the year before. She told us that she was interested in how my mother was living in assisted care in the U.S. and wanted to compare it with what was available in China.
On the way home from that visit, Joe said that his mother-in-law had a question for me. She wondered if I was angry with the U.S. government for what they had done to me?
I knew where this was going. I had spent two years in the Asian jungles in the mid-’60s running a jungle timber survey for the Malaysian government as a Peace Corps forester (1965-67) and had snuck into Vietnam with a buddy to see for myself what was going on. We had stayed with Marines and Army soldiers, asked questions and taken pictures.
When I got home I was drafted, refused induction, sentenced to five years in prison and eventually acquitted. That is what she was referring to.
My response was simple: No, I was not angry at my government. I told her that “I lived in a democracy in which I could legally fight the conviction, win and not die in the process.” There were no more questions.
Kerry Gyekis
Wellsboro
Judicial districting is terrible idea
In the heat of the summer last year, House Bill 196 was passed without fanfare. It passed in record time: less than an hour total to pass out of committees and both chambers. There was no recorded discussion in the House, and nine minutes of discussion in the Senate State Government Committee. It passed on party-line vote with bipartisan opposition.
It was the first step of a constitutional amendment to draw judicial districts for Pennsylvania’s top courts. The relevant and exact same bill in this session, House Bill 38, already has 30 cosponsors. What’s the big hurry to change Pennsylvania’s Constitution?
Districting of high court judges by the legislative branch confuses the oppositional nature of our three branches of government which are meant to be checks on each other so that no branch accumulates too much power. This was the intent of our Founding Fathers. It is also, by the way, why we elect judges: the founders thought appointments would lead to too much influence by the executive.
Moreover, districting high court judges misunderstands the role of appellate judges: these justices are not meant to represent an area of the state, voters or a constituency. These judges represent the law, which is the same throughout our great state. Moreover, these judges handle cases which could not be concluded in district courts but need the overarching legal vision an appeals court justice can bring.
Involving the legislature in districting justices opens the door to retaliatory gerrymandering of judicial districts for partisan gain. It appears the same five-member commission that brought us Goofy-Kicking-Donald congressional district maps would be enlisted to draw the maps. This is a spectacularly bad idea. Justices selected by merit would be a far better way.
Patricia Rooney
Honey Brook
Rioters, supporters could be charged
President Trump’s supporters acted like a bunch of college kids in the ‘60s taking over the dean’s office, but they would do well to read Section 2384 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which is captioned “Seditious Conspiracy”:
“If two or more persons … conspire to overthrow … by force the Government of the United States … or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United State … they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”
There is also Section 2383 entitled “Rebellion or Insurrection”:
“Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”
Should the government enforce these statutes against the rioters of Jan. 6, it would not be surprising if they were also charged under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization act, which would apply to every person in the mob who incited or supported the attack on the Capitol.
As I write this there is speculation as to whether President Trump will pardon himself which would, of course, make any president immune from federal criminal laws. It would be best that he does so in order that the concept of self-pardoning can be reviewed in the courts. If I were he, I wouldn’t count on the Supreme Court ruling in my favor. Perhaps Rudy Giuliani would represent him once the matter of his current bill is settled.
Jim Tutak
Wellsboro
Riots highlight need for BLM
I believe the riots in DC highlights everything Black Lives Matter has been fighting for. That a group promoted their intentions for weeks ahead of time, bussed people in, and the police were still overwhelmed? That they placed pipe bombs and molotov cocktails around government buildings? That white seditionists are allowed to roam the Capitol, steal property, take pictures with police and are allowed to walk out?
Black people are shot simply for trying to highlight the disparity between how police statistically deal with BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) versus white people. It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing. It’s disgusting, but unfortunately not surprising, that this was allowed to happen.
Stephanie Locey
Westfield