Disconcerting comments
In Mr. Tutak’s July 27 Letter to the Editor, I was accused of everything under the sun. But that’s OK. If he got things off his chest and feels better, I’m glad to serve as his whipping boy. However, I believe Mr. Tutak should re-read what I said and what I didn’t say. Mr. Tutak even attempted to deduce my heritage; well, the Gillmores were from Scotland. There must be something wrong with that.
Mr. Tutak said I should read the 2016 Democratic Platform, especially the section “Fixing Our Broken Immigration System.” In part it says: “The Democratic Party supports legal immigration, within reasonable limits, that meets the needs of families, communities, and the economy as well as maintains the United States’ role as a beacon of hope for people seeking safety, freedom, and security. People should come to the United States with visas and not through smugglers.”
That’s exactly what I believe but that’s not what is happening. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Border Patrol encountered a record 2,378,944 illegal aliens at the United States’ southwest border with Mexico. Additionally, Border Patrol agents observed more than 606,000 illegal aliens enter the country without being encountered by law enforcement. Illegal Immigration is bankrupting America and undermines national security, allowing potential terrorists to enter clandestinely.
Biden’s statements and his actual policies are drastically different. During his first weeks in office President Biden signed a plethora of executive orders that essentially opened our borders to the entire planet. One order instantly stopped the ongoing construction of President’s Trump’s border wall.
Mr. Tutak accused me of anti-immigrant bias. I was employed by the Citi Bank Overseas Division, and worked and lived in many places in South America and the Caribbean, and socialized with many different ethnic people.
One day while I was stationed at the St. Thomas Branch in the U.S. Virgin Islands a young black girl, a legal immigrant from another island, was crying. I ask my secretary why Vonie was crying. Ethel replied that Vonie was living with her uncle and they had a spat and was kicked out and had no place to stay. I phoned my wife and she agreed with me to take her in. We treated Vonie just like a daughter and she stayed with us for about nine months until she got her life back together. So, I’m obviously not opposed to legal immigrants.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Politics bring legal axioms to mind
In light of recent political events three old axioms come to mind. “No one is above the law.” Regardless of who you are, including a sitting president or an ex-president, laws are made to keep order and preserve our society and no one is exempt.
Secondly, ”a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” Hopefully this happens in a court of law and not on the nightly news.
Lastly, “do the crime, do the time.” If a person is found guilty, he or she should face the consequences of their actions without complaining about some non-existing witch hunt or terrible politically motivated injustice.
The extreme animus which exists today between the Democrats and Republicans is slowly destroying this once great nation. Social media postings, like the garbage on Truth Social, Twitter or Facebook and the misinformation found in the likes of Fox News or MSNBC routinely leads people to believe Trump or the Bidens have committed some horrendous crimes and are guilty beyond a doubt without due process. Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our society, but not the outright lies and misinformation found in the media today.
Ron Kamzelski
Wellsboro
Wants comeback of Mom and Pops
When will it stop? Now they plan on you to do your own check out, maybe come in first and do the stocking.
I’m 97 years old. No way will I shop at a store like that unless I have no choice. I will only shop where they check you out. One time I was stopped at Walmart because the buzzer sounded and was checked out by a checker. If they can make a mistake, I know I can.
I hope more Mom and Pop stores make a comeback. I will only shop there if I can get what I need and hope others will too. Things are getting out of hand. Time to put your food down and say enough is enough.
Glen Campbell
Wellsboro