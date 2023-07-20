Possible threat from illegal Chinese immigrants
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 9:01 pm
According to a recent study from Yale University, there are at least 22 million illegal immigrants living in the United States. Illegal immigration now costs U.S. taxpayers $151 billion a year.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that just under 2,000 Chinese nationals crossed the border in FY 2022, but the first few months of FY 2023 have already seen 4,300 Chinese nationals encounters, according to federal data.
It’s not just the poor, it’s also middle class, because those migrants who are coming into Texas and everywhere are middle class Chinese. They can afford to pay $35,000 a head to the cartels to smuggle them into the United States.
There is deep pessimism in Chinese society and that is driving people to leave the country. They are desperate.
Border Patrol apprehensions of Chinese nationals crossing illegally into the U.S. rose more than 800% compared to the same period last fiscal year when including January, the numbers for which have not yet been released, a senior Customs and Border Protection source told Fox News.
“That’s why you see these long lines at U.S. consulates in China, people trying to get a visa and the unprecedented surge of Chinese migrants across our southern border,” Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang said. The wave of Chinese citizens desperate to flee an oppressive regime and cross illegally into the U.S. is a “perfect opportunity” for the communist party to smuggle in its agents.
Chang told Fox News, “Chinese immigrants who are military-age males are more likely tied to acts of sabotage, assassinations, detonation of bombs and attacks on the electrical power grid.”
Historically, Democrats supported strong borders because they knew American workers could never compete with illegal immigrants. Now, they regularly support open borders.
So why the drastic change?
Here’s Tucker Carlson’s answer in four simple facts:
The payoff for Democrats: permanent electoral majority for the foreseeable future.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
