Charleston needs to address violations
The Charleston Township supervisors and the township road crew are great at maintaining or repairing the township’s roads. However, the supervisors are seriously lacking in their ability to manage or enforce township ordinances.
There are several township properties which have been in violation of local, state or federal laws for many years and directly affect the health, safety and property values of township residents. Some of these properties are filled with trash and abandoned vehicles and one was and may still be discharging raw sewage into the Elk Run Creek.
Over time the supervisors have had contact with the property owners, written letters or started some legal action. Yet the issues concerning problem properties continue and none have been resolved nor does it appear they will be in the near future.
When will the township supervisors fulfill their sworn obligations to township residents to enforce the township ordinances? Perhaps it is time to elect supervisors who can maintain infrastructure and effectively manage other township affairs.
Ron Kamzelski
Wellsboro
Save the rails
I am strongly moved by Rich Stoving’s urgent appeal to rethink how to complete the Marsh Creek Greenway. His Nov. 25 letter rang alarm bells for me.
Pulling up the tracks between Wellsboro Junction and the depot in town would permanently eliminate any possibility of ever having rail service for an industrial or commercial enterprise in the Charleston Street vicinity. Such a decision would be short sighted. Since the rail-trail project is viewed as a boon to tourism and local economic development, it also makes sense that an excursion train departing from the depot would also give Wellsboro an economic boost.
While Natalie Kennedy’s article claims that “the train line is not serving any industries in Wellsboro” is true “at present,” it would not be true if the COVID pandemic had not intervened. In fact, Chris Kozuhowski has been counting on the return of the passenger train to the depot so his restaurant can once again offer dinners on the train for visiting excursionists. I applaud his initiative and determination.
Erick Coolidge has said that studies need to be done to determine the viability of using the existing railroad grade for the trail instead of creating a new trail to the east of the track. It is equally important to do an economic impact study of Wellsboro without the track. Wellsboro is heavily dependent on tourism and has a rich heritage to offer visitors. I urge the County Commissioners and GROW to be more forward looking than just looking at the COVID present.
Larry Biddison
Wellsboro