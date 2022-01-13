Letters to Santa were delight
We believe! We want to thank the publisher, teachers and all the second graders of Mckean, Potter and Tioga counties for the Special Publication of “Letters to Santa.” This was the best reading entertainment we have ever had.
From very funny letters to the more compassionate letters, all were read out loud. We read a few letters every morning with breakfast, resulting in a lot of giggles and “ahhh” moments.
Please continue this publication next year. All letters we read and enjoyed, many a few times! Thank you.
Michael and Denise Schneider
Northampton
Can American combine democracy and capitalism?
Can both survive in the direction we are headed?
First of all, is it really about the ideologies of the Left and Right? It better not be, or we are lost.
I’ve read many complaints from businesses that they cannot find workers, from industry to restaurants and everything in between. Many say that unemployment benefits initiated during the pandemic should be stopped because workers are staying home. I think they really believe that is the answer to their employee needs. What does it really say about unemployment benefits?
We have three multi-billionaires competing to be the first into space and one has just succeeded. These three have more resources than many nations.
What direction are we headed? It is not that we are headed there; we are already there. Capitalism has worked very well for those with large stock portfolios, family wealth and a quality education. It has not worked well for much of the working class, from both the ideological Left and Right and many whose parents and grandparents would have earned a pretty good wage (via unions which are no longer representing a majority of workers).
As we can see from our billionaire astronauts, the differences between economic classes have been magnified. We’ve gone from a 1:30 earnings/wealth ratio between working class and upper class to closer to a 1:300 or 1:500 and more. It has become obscene.
One percent of our population has 32% of the wealth. Fifty percent of our population has 2% of our wealth. Since 2020 that 1% made about $10 trillion.
Consider what is happening in China, a nation which has promised its 1.4 billion people a better life if they keep their mouths shut, and uses coercion to keep one party in power. The Chinese government is afraid of its own people. The CCP is now preaching its way of doing things over democracy. Do we wish to go there?
What is it that our capitalist class does not get? When do we believe it will kill the spirit that made America the place where others hoped to be? When do we think it is that its citizens will do something to change this?
Do we really believe that making it harder to vote will keep down that portion of America? Think about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 in D.C. And that was only the result of someone’s fantasy.
Kerry Gyekis
Wellsboro
Keep the rails
The Marsh Creek Greenway trail project just received a hefty grant to help complete the long-awaited 3.2 mile connector trail from Wellsboro to the Pine Creek Rail Trail. This is great news for the Wellsboro area for tourism and the economy.
I attended one of the first meetings at the Wellsboro Fire Company Annex that spelled out what this project would entail. There were guest speakers, project maps and display drawings of the new trail, parking lot and proposed visitor building behind the depot on Charleston Street.
At that time, not one of the speakers mentioned removing the railroad tracks to make way for the bike trail. To remove these rails to save money and time is the wrong way to look at a project that is so important to tourism for Wellsboro and is projected to generate between $8-11 million annually.
I would hope all parties that had a vote on removing the rails took time to read or re-read Mr. Stoving’s book, “Wellsboro’s Own Railroad.” The town of Wellsboro was so proud when the first train arrived at the Wellsboro Station in 1872. One would think that the people in charge of this project would still have enough pride to keep the railroad as is in 2022.
Instead of paying $20,000 to a consulting firm from Camp Hill to prepare documentation to abandon the railroad, why not pay a firm to look for other options for this rail line? There are so many tourist railroads in Pennsylvania. Maybe one of them would be interested in taking over the tourist railroad schedule in Wellsboro. Find out what other successful tourist railroads do. Most of the more successful tourist railroads also have a bike trail that runs next to the rail line, both generating tourism.
True, the railroad is not now serving any industries. To remove the rail line would eliminate all options for future growth. In the meantime, allow the G&W Railroad to park unused rail cars on this section of track and use the revenue money towards the completion of this Greenway Trail project.
On a related note: All money generated from the hundreds of cars (at $5 per car) that paid to use the parking lot on the Greenway Trail property around and behind the depot on the Saturday of Dickens should have also been directed toward this Marsh Creek Greenway project. It was, right?
I, like many others, can’t wait to ride a bicycle on this new section that will take riders right to Main Street, Wellsboro.
I like many others who also are rail-fans, can’t wait to see a tourist train running again.
Keep all options open. Keep the rails.
Dave Dowling
Wellsboro