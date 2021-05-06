Letters to the Editor
Supports proposed amendments
On May 18, Pennsylvania voters will be asked to decide on two proposed amendments to the state Constitution pertaining to emergency declarations. The tragic arrival of the COVID virus brought into stark relief the inadequacies of our current state policies. No other emergency declaration has lasted so long nor had such sobering consequences.
Declaring emergency and/or disaster declarations is a necessary power granted to the governor. It enables him to bring resources to bear, wherever and whatever they may be, immediately.
What our policies did not foresee was an emergency declaration that would be in effect for so many months. Our constitutional powers are not meant to be in the hands and control of one individual for such a lengthy period of time. The power needs to be returned to our locally-elected officials as soon as is feasible.
With bipartisan support, the Pennsylvania legislature seeks to limit the amount of time the governor may keep an emergency declaration in effect. The language used in writing these two amendments is a bit vague and easily misconstrued as to meaning.
The first amendment seeks to limit emergency declarations by the governor to a maximum of 21 days unless extended by the legislature. Depending on necessity, the legislature may choose an extension; however that extension will be made by the people’s representatives, not by one individual.
The second amendment strengthens the first in that neither termination nor extension of an emergency declaration requires the governor’s signature to be enacted.
When you cast your vote on May 18 — whether you be Democrat, Republican, Constitutionalist or Independent — vote yes for both these amendments that guarantee the power for our governance will remain in the hands of the people.
Dorothy Densmore
Nelson
Becoming a U.S. citizen by naturalization
I was invited to attend a naturalization ceremony on July 4, 2015 at the Federal Court House in St. Thomas, V.I. A federal judge conducted the ritual and emphasized the responsibility and privilege of becoming a U.S. citizen. The legal immigrants held up their right hand, with the left hand over the heart, and recited the Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America. They all received an American flag with their naturalization certificate. The majority of the 36 inductees were from the Dominican Republic, one each from Argentina, France and Nigeria and the rest from various Caribbean islands.
Naturalization is the process to become a U.S. citizen if you were born outside of the United States.
To apply for naturalization to become a U.S. citizen, you must:
- Be at least 18 years of age:
- Have been a lawful permanent resident for the past five years, or three if legally married to a U.S. citizen. (There are special provisions for those who have served in the U.S. military,)
- Be able to read, write, and speak basic English;
- Demonstrate good moral character;
- Demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government;
- Demonstrate a loyalty to the principles of the U.S. Constitution;
- Take the Oath of Allegiance; and
- Pass a two-part naturalization test — an English language test that evaluates your reading, writing and speaking skills; and a civics test that evaluates your knowledge of U.S. history and government.
The English component combines the naturalization interview with the reading and writing tests. You will be asked about specific answers you provided on your citizenship application, and you will also be asked to write and read simple sentences dictated to you by a USCIS officer.
The civics test for legal immigrants to become naturalized U.S. citizens just got harder. Everybody who applies for citizenship after Dec. 1, 2020 will have to study 128 questions about American history and government instead of the previous 100 questions.
You must be willing to serve in the U.S. military or perform civil service for the United States if you’re ever called upon to do so, which generally means registering with the Selective Service System if you’re a male.
Based on the chaotic events over the past few years, it indicates that many Americans by birth need to study those 128 questions about American history and government.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Vaccination supports eradication
In the spring of 1936, 20 students in their early teens at St. Marks school in Massachusetts contracted polio. Of those, some died, some became to some degree permanently paralyzed, and a couple, including Ben Bradley, were, after intense therapy, able to regain use of their legs. He was one of the lucky ones and went on to have a long career as editor of the Washington Post. He played a major role in reporting, in the face of strong presidential opposition, of Watergate and the Pentagon Papers.
Polio, like German measles, wreaked havoc on the American population during the early 1900s. Polio struck children and, in many cases, crippled them for years if not life. Rubella, while less harmful for children, caused severe complications with thousands of adults.
In the case of German measles or rubella, the asymptomatic carriers of the infection, even though they felt they survived safely, were found to be a significant source of its spread by the Public Health Service.
Only with the development of vaccines, and its widespread adoption, was the disease eventually eradicated in the United States.
Of course, that was before the internet and the voice it gives to fringe groups, spreading ideas portraying them as factual. This misinformation or theories, such as vaccines as a cause of autism, have been thoroughly rebutted by science and controlled studies, but they persist. The result is a vaccine hesitancy that is contributing more than anything else to holding up the return to normalcy we all desire.
The only way to beat down the virus over the long term is through vaccinations depriving it of hosts to thrive, replicate and mutate in. That is what eradicated polio and German measles. Today, vaccinated people have a much smaller chance of contracting COVID, and a much smaller risk of spreading it.
If our parents and grandparents had shown the same hesitancy to getting vaccinated as some of our fellow residents, how many of us today may still be bearing the scars of disease’s like polio or rubella?
Kevin Connelly
Wellsboro