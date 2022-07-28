Science gives insight into life
In the July 21 edition of the Gazette, Ms. Karen Meyers replied to a letter that I had previously written on the subject of abortion. Ms. Meyers stated that “there is a wide variety of opinion among Christians as to when life begins and when abortion is permissible,” and she concluded by saying that my beliefs “should not be imposed on the rest of a diverse nation.”
It is true that for many centuries theologians debated about when life begins. One widely held belief was that the soul enters the body at “quickening,” the point at which the mother could begin to feel the baby moving inside her womb. In English and American law it was illegal to have an abortion after this stage of the pregnancy.
In the 19th century, however, science discovered that that is not at all how gestation works. The fetus undergoes a continuous process of development from the moment of conception to childbirth (and for that matter, early adulthood). Once that was understood, states began outlawing abortion at any stage of the pregnancy. It is not a matter of reading the Bible; it is a matter of reading an ultrasound.
In Roe v. Wade the court tried to sidestep the issue by arguing that whenever the word “person” appears in the Constitution, it is always used “postnatally.” Unborn children are simply not entitled to any of the rights guaranteed in the Constitution. Sadly, even when Dobbs overturned Roe, the court still could not answer the question of when life begins. It simply referred the question back to the state legislatures.
The underlying moral principle is the sanctity of human life. Should it be left to private individuals to decide for themselves who is a human being, and who is not, and who has a life worth saving?
Who do representatives represent?
Several bills passed last week in the U.S. House of Representatives over plenty of opposition by House Republicans:
- 96% of Republicans were against the right of couples to use contraception.
- 99% of Republicans were against guaranteeing a woman’s right to choose abortion.
- 97% of Republicans voted against a woman even being able to travel to another state to obtain a legal abortion if that option is not available in her home state.
These rights, along with the right of gay and lesbian couples to marry are all supported by a majority of American voters. But a large majority of Republican Congresspeople voted against all of these bills.
Seventy-seven percent of Republicans voted against the right of gays to marry, including our own representative to Congress, Glenn Thompson. A few days after Glenn Thompson said no to gay marriage, he attended the wedding of his own gay son and welcomed his new son-in-law into the family.
I find it odd that so many Republicans are not willing to represent the opinions of voters who sent them to Washington. I find it even more odd that Glenn Thompson doesn’t even seem to be representing his own family.