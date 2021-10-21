Letters to the Editor
Wellsboro was good location for regional hearing
I would like reply to the letter that Mary Ann Heston submitted to your paper on Oct. 7. I totally agree that fair representation is an essential component of a thriving democracy. However, a fair representation of the process that has been designed for this sessions redistricting is also important.
Something your letter was lacking: I find it confusing that you are complaining that a northcentral hearing took place in Tioga County. A quick look at your map will show you that Wellsboro is the perfect location for this regional hearing. Obviously, everyone may need to travel some, but I am excited to see our county hosting such an event.
I also find it ironic that you also complained about the hearing not taking testimony on state legislative districts. A quick look at your Pennsylvania Constitution will show you that it’s only the Congressional lines that are drawn by the State Government Committee. State legislative districts are drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission. I doubt they will be holding a hearing in Northcentral Pennsylvania.
A couple things can be drawn from your letter. You were looking to criticize our state representative who is doing a great job for Tioga, Potter and Bradford counties, and trying to highlight the far left agenda of those funding “fair districts.” Your group may have fooled some at first, but it does not take much effort to see what the real agenda is, and it’s certainly not “fair-districts.” Follow the money folks.
I for one want to thank the State Government Chairman Seth Grove and Representative Owlett who have created the most transparent process for redistricting Pennsylvania has ever seen. Visit paredistricting.com for more information.
Carol Druck
Clymer Township
Fact spinning takes place
In today’s world of instant communication, the facts and truths are easily distorted or misrepresented. The fascist conservative commentators like Mark Levine and those from Fox, Newsmax, Infowars, etc. or the liberal social oriented sources like HuffPost, MSNBC, Riedout, etc. routinely spin the facts to support what their viewers want to hear to reinforce their individual beliefs.
Mark Levin is a true FasCon who was once banned from Facebook for spreading misinformation and lies. Recent comments by Levine published in your paper in an letter regarding Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan is a good example of spinning the facts. Levin’s “personal research” is simply written to appease his many fascist conservative followers.
Does anyone really believe that spending money on our failing infrastructures, providing better health coverage, affordable housing, better wages and clean energy is going to ruin our country and turn us into socialists by increasing taxes on corporations and U.S. billionaires with their many tax loopholes and effective tax rates among the lowest in the world?
An economic plan as large and complex as the proposed bill undoubtedly has some unneeded pork. Hopefully Congress will act as adults and come to meaningful compromises for the benefit of all Americans.
Ronald Kamzelski
Wellsboro