Debt ceiling a useful distraction
Washington must be such a magical place. Where else could the miracle of the country’s financial salvation have occurred in the manner which it did? President Joe Biden and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are each being lauded by their respective supporters as having saved the country, pulling it back from the precipice of financial ruin, and just in the nick of time, too, or Janet Yellen would have had to come up with another deadline.
Does anyone really believe either President Biden or Rep. McCarthy wanted to be the person to raise his hand and say “Yup, I’m the one who allowed the United States of America to default on its debt obligations.”? If I were a more cynical person, I’d say the whole debt ceiling “crisis” was engineered, fabricated, planned, a conspiracy, if you will, to make both those guys look good to their base, and, oh, to give Joe Manchin a means for getting his pipeline finished.
I believe, as Fox Mulder did, that the truth is out there, but this charade wasn’t it.
Meanwhile, as all the news gatherers and the news maker-uppers were providing us with breathless updates on the status of negotiations between the opposing parties, the Supreme Court was busy eviscerating the Clean Water Act—it was a nice follow-up to their embrace of The Handmaid’s Tale. What else did we miss while our focus was steered elsewhere?
Look, the national debt is about a gazillion dollars. It may decrease by a few billion here and there, but it is never going away. It can be, however, a useful distraction.
U.S. farmers are at risk
President Biden’s “Climate Czar” John Kerry recently gave a speech in Washington, D.C.; Kerry openly admitted in his remarks that climate activists are going to be coming after family-owned farms in America. During his speech at the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Summit, Kerry stated: “A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So, all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”
People aren’t concerned that farming may supposedly contribute to emissions. Having food on the table to feed our families is more important than the doomsday philosophy. Politically-driven environmentalists are peddling misinformation about climate change that actively undermines America’s energy independence. Meanwhile, we’re becoming reliant on foreign sources of energy and bankrolling adversaries like Russia, China, Venezuela and Iran. People who need affordable and reliable energy are suffering all over the world.
Is Kerry’s plan for American farmers precisely the same as what the European Union and the globalist leaders of Holland are doing to that country’s farmers? They’ve given the small, family-owned farms in Holland an ultimatum. They have a choice between selling their farms to the government for 120% of the value of the land, or the government will forcibly remove them from their farms.
The Netherlands government has already killed 30% of the pigs, beef and dairy cattle, and chickens in the country. That’s part of the plan to eliminate the “33% of emissions” that John Kerry mentioned in his doomsday speech. It means 33% less food for the entire world, along with 33% less agricultural land. This is straight out of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto. Marx explicitly called for the “Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels” in his evil manifesto. Farmers are the “rebels” in that equation.
What the European Union is doing to Dutch farmers right now is what could happen to American farmers if John Kerry has his way. This would cause unimaginable hunger and starvation that would occur globally if the “breadbasket of the world” is forced to give up 33% of its agriculture sector to the climate cultists.