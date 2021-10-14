Parents are not terrorists
I was appalled recently when I read that the Justice Department will be cracking down on those accused of “harassment” of school board members. While disagreements should be expressed in a civil fashion, it is certainly not surprising that parents are beginning to more vocally take issue with the educational institutions in our country.
Though some of the ruling elite may disagree, as was well exemplified when a high-profile candidate for governor in another state clearly said he didn’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach, parents should be more involved in determining what is best for their children and how best to accomplish that. Government threats against these parents to stifle their input should be viewed with alarm by everyone.
We often hear the term “off-year” elections, but there could be nothing further from the truth. These odd-year elections decide races that will have the most direct impact on us at the local level. One of the most critical on the ballot this year is the election of school board members.
These boards, which decide on things like what will be taught and in what environment, can begin to be held accountable this Nov. 2 at the ballot box. Parents, indeed every concerned citizen, should be making certain that those individuals who will serve these boards represent what we believe to be the best way to shape those young minds that are the future of our community and our nation.
Voters should ask these candidates serious questions like where they stand on controversial issues like teaching Critical Race Theory, mask policy and how will they safeguard the use of taxpayer dollars, ensuring that the investment yields the best possible outcome for educating our youth.
The political affiliation of the candidate cannot be an indicator of their beliefs as school board candidates can “cross-file” (file petitions for both parties if they choose). Voters should become better informed about where these candidates stand and choose accordingly. If none of those on the ballot meet the requirements, alternatives can be sought, such as write-in campaigns which may arise out of the concerns of parents watching as these boards make policy decisions contrary to their concerns and beliefs.
We should all be mindful of the education of today’s children and one of the best places to start is on Election Day. We are all responsible to see that tomorrow’s leaders get the best foundation by ensuring that those who make these foundational decisions are doing so in a way we believe will give our children the best opportunities for a better tomorrow.
Don Hoffman
Chairman, Tioga County Republican Committee
Proposal is threat to privacy
Every cyber security analyst that I’ve read or heard emphasizes the necessity of safeguarding your Social Security number. Therefore Sen. Dush’s proposal to put S.S. numbers in the hands of numerous persons seems to this constituent to be a Russian roulette invitation to identity theft and internet fraud.
Robert H. Wooley
Mansfield
Destruction from within
This week when the Gazette arrives at the newsstands I’ll reach the big 9-0. When I reflect on the current state of our beloved United States of America, I’m very distraught.
Church attendance has dropped drastically while violence, crime and killings have increased. Our flag is disrespected. Professional athletes who earn millions don’t stand for our national anthem,
Our United States of America is the greatest country on earth and is being destroyed from within. The Biden-Sanders Manifesto along with Ocasio-Cortez and “The Squad” (the group known for being among the most progressive and left-wing members of congress) plus Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are pushing our country into Marxism.
Progressive Democrats have no intention of stopping the hundreds of thousands of migrants who are crossing the border freely and overwhelming the Border Patrol. Thousands of migrants are then transported to various destinations throughout the United States. This massive assault on our border greatly increases the possibility of criminals and drug offenders entering. The Democrats only interest is adding them to their rolls. Despite Biden’s insistence on everyone getting vaccinated for COVID-19, these thousands of migrants are not checked.
The radical Left wants to defund the police. Defunding the police takes away the equipment and resources that are needed and to make sure officers are properly trained. Lower police budgets mean fewer police officers keeping our streets and communities safe. Defunding the police places a greater strain on existing officers and reduces their jobs ineffectively because they’re burned out. Police officers around the country keep us safe from drugs, violence, gangs, domestic abuse and countless other threats.
The massive $3.5 trillion bill framed by Democrats includes almost $80 billion to employ about 125,000 IRS agents to spy on us. They want to monitor all bank accounts as well as any transactions of $600 or more coming into or leaving our accounts.
The Biden administration is out to squash free speech by intimidation and harassment. DOJ Garland directed the FBI to develop strategies to combat what he called “a disturbing spike” in violent threats facing educators, administrators and school boards. Distressed parents have increasingly protested against teaching Critical Race Theory and the wearing of masks. Critical Race Theory teaches kids that white people are inferior to other races, and that their accomplishments are not because of ability, but because of privilege.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg