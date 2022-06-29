Who is sexualizing children?
I attended last Saturday’s Gay Pride event in Wellsboro. I looked over every table and spoke with most of the participants. I can tell you that there was nothing on view or spoken that related to any kind of sexual activity. The only people talking about sex, seemingly obsessed with sex, were the “Christians” waving banners with the words blazing for all to see. Any child of reading age certainly got an eyeful.
Linda Kennedy
Wellsboro
What was purpose of drag story time?
The June 23 edition of the Gazette contained a letter from Yolie Canales in which she claimed that a drag story time does not “sexualize” children. And what, may we ask Ms. Canales, is the purpose of wearing a drag costume if the only intent is to read stories to children? Is it not to interest them in a particular sexual lifestyle?
Robert W. Wheeler
Lawrenceville