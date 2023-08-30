STEM proficiency declining
According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States must reinvigorate its STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education system to remain globally competitive. The U.S. is falling behind in STEM proficiency compared to other leading countries.
For eighth grade students, average mathematics scores ranked 11th among the 46 participating education systems: Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan and Russia ranked ahead of the U.S. As developing technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence are primed to put STEM proficient countries on the road to innovation-based competitiveness.
Across the U.S., there is a shortage of qualified STEM teachers. For students to reach higher academic standards and pursue eventual careers in STEM, American schools need better-prepared and well-qualified instructors.
It has been proven that teachers having a subject-specific degree are more effective in student achievement in both mathematics and science, but about 28% of U.S. public school teachers hired for science in grades 7-12 do not have a degree or a minor in the sciences.
There’s a lack of early STEM education preparedness, particularly among many rural communities where students do not have access to an adequate high school-level math and science curriculum. In fact, across the U.S., more than half of high schools do not offer calculus, four out of 10 do not offer physics, more than one in four do not offer chemistry and more than one in five do not offer algebra II.
Early STEM education provides the necessary foundation for those pursuing degrees and careers in the field later on. STEM education centers around programs designed to help students gain skills required to succeed in the innovation-focused 21st century job market. Normally, this includes critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork and digital literacy — all important for future careers.
In a study by the Pew Research Center, the biggest reason among young adults for not pursuing STEM degrees was cost and time barriers. Though there are many students who choose to pursue degrees in less demanding curriculums. With fewer students choosing to pursue degrees in STEM subjects, experts fear an impending shortage of skilled STEM educators.
While 30% of current job openings are in STEM fields in most large metropolitan areas, on average, only 11% of the U.S. population has a degree in STEM. With not enough U.S. workers qualified for the highly skilled jobs in STEM fields, firms will have to offshore.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Alternative to politicized unions
Unions have gained significant power and influence over the years but often prioritize their own interests over their members. Public sector unions have grown while private sector unions have declined, leading to concerns about their impact on politics and policies. In response, policymakers have tried to limit union control and protect individual freedom, as seen in the Supreme Court case Janus vs. AFSCME.
In the 1970s, independent teacher associations emerged as an alternative to membership in the National Education Association, allowing educators more choice. Many teachers feel frustrated by the NEA’s political agenda and prefer associations, like Pennsylvania-based Keystone Teachers Association, that focus on protection, support and advocacy. These associations believe in compensating educators adequately and promoting excellence in education without engaging in partisan politics or supporting unrelated social causes.
The NEA has been criticized for spending more on politics than on its membership, while promoting its own agenda rather than representing the thoughts of most teachers. Educators value their autonomy and resent being tied to political and social issues outside of education. Independent associations provide similar benefits and services at a lower cost, emphasizing state-focused initiatives and affordable dues.
Independent associations also demonstrate that a professional teachers association can prioritize teachers’ needs and advance the profession without employing militant tactics or centralized control. Educators should have the freedom to join an association that aligns with their values and beliefs, enabling them to focus on their true purpose as educators.
Carol Yeagy
Camp Hill