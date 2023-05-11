Nursing is a calling
During National Nurses Week, May 6-12, I want to recognize and thank the more than 1,500 nurses whom I represent at UPMC in North Central Pa., as well as the more than 4.4 million registered nurses nationwide. As nurses, you understand that our vocation is more than a paycheck and a career, it’s a calling.
Nursing requires selflessly serving and caring for others. It’s sleepless nights, long days, endless hours on our feet, and yet, one of most rewarding experiences we have the privilege to partake in every day. Nurses are a sign of comfort and calm in the storm. We often must put ourselves aside to help others when they’re facing some of the hardest points in their lives. We are entrusted with the lives of our patients and in return they expect our kindness, warmth and expertise. Whether offering encouraging words of support or highly skilled care, as nurses, we steward the well-being of our patients with equal doses of professionalism and empathy.
With more than 40 years of experience as a nurse, I can safely say that the ups and downs that we’ve experienced over the past five years have really tested the grit of our health care professionals, especially nurses. Patient care is embodied in the practice of nursing and spans a variety of settings, from outpatient facilities, offices settings and senior communities to the hospital as well as care provided in people’s homes. Despite the countless challenges, nurses have stepped up again and again, helping to innovate and improve access to care for all patients. The nurses I work with everyday remind me why I chose this calling and became a nurse, and they are why I still spend time at the bedside with patients to this day.
You truly can never underestimate how much a simple sign of appreciation can make a difference in someone’s day. I invite you to join me in saying a special thank-you to all hardworking and compassionate nurses who, together, are helping make our communities safer and healthier for all of us every day.
Nurses, thank you for your grace, humility and passion. No matter your credentials, as a nurse, you make a difference.
Susan Duchman
Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, UPMC in North Central Pa.
Open primaries need support
A bipartisan bill that would allow unaffiliated voters to participate in Pennsylvania’s primary elections is now before the Senate’s State Government Committee. A similar bill is making its way through the Pennsylvania House.
There are over a million unaffiliated and third party voters in Pennsylvania and their ranks are growing. Since party primaries are taxpayer funded, excluding unaffiliated voters from them amounts to taxation without representation.
Pennsylvania is now one of only nine states without open primary elections. It is too late to change the rules for this month’s primary, but I hope our legislature will act in time to open the next one.
Karen Meyers
Wellsboro
Questions need for military flights over Wilds
As someone who has lived in the PA Wilds and spent countless hours here, I am concerned about a proposed extreme ramping up in military flights over the six-county area.
The Maryland Air National Guard currently holds training flights over the Wilds, at altitudes from 8,000 to 18,000 feet, but wants expanded range to fly as low as 100 feet above ground. Other states could join, and aircraft could include F-16s, flying at the low altitude.
Wildlife and farm animal impacts are concerning. Some flights could be at night, affecting Cherry Springs’ dark skies. There are potentially 170 flight days a year, two hours daily and possibly flights on weekends. Three airports are here — Bradford, St. Marys, and Wellsboro-Johnston — raising concerns for regional and emergency flights. Quality of life for everyone would be affected and the peace and solitude of the area would never be the same.
When the original flight area was outlined decades ago, an environmental assessment was done, simply defining the environment, not impacts the activity could have on the environment. Before such drastic changes are implemented, we need an environmental impact statement and public meetings to address concerns. I support the military and the need for realistic training, but would like to know why the Maryland ANG feels this plan is best, why isolated areas in Maryland aren’t used instead and whether there are alternatives to the low flights.
If you love the Wilds as a resident or visitor, please comment to Maryland ANG at ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil. The comment period ends on May 17.
Sharon Rathi
Meadville
IRS plan a conflict of interest?
I recently read that there is a move in the Senate to allow the IRS to not only audit taxpayer returns but allow the agency to prepare these same returns as well. Perhaps I am a bit naïve, but it seems to me that an agency which is dedicated to compliance and getting the most allowable from the taxpayer could not possibly act in the best interest of the filer, who, after all, has the exact opposite intention.
In the interest of making the system easier and more user friendly we would in essence create an agency that would act as judge, jury and executioner all at the same time.
Ronald Reagan once said that the nine most feared words in the English language are “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” It seems that whenever those on the left feel that we the people are not capable of conducting our lives well, a bigger, complex and more powerful government is the solution.
Sadly, this is one agency that has not proved it has earned our trust, and to endow the IRS with more power seems to be a very bad idea. I would urge federal legislators to strongly oppose making the IRS more powerful than it already is.
Don Hoffman
Millerton
Information omitted
The Texas shooter was deported four times between 2009 and 2016. That is deplorable.
It should be noted that all of the deportations were by the Obama administration, none by Republican administrations. Fox neglects to report these facts.
Chas Anderson
Wellsboro
Thoughts on transgenderism
The May 4 edition of the Gazette contained no less than two letters to the editor and one opinion column, all extolling LGBTQ identities and transgenderism in particular. The opinion column, in fact, began by making the bold assertions that “Transgender rights are human rights. Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men.”
The plain fact of the matter, however, is that we are all born with certain physical characteristics. We are biologically either male or female. That is how the human race reproduces.
It is true that certain individuals struggle with a condition known as gender dysphoria, and they certainly deserve our sympathy and compassion. But the plain fact of the matter is that they are severely maladjusted, and we are not helping them in the least by encouraging them to try to change their biological gender.
Based on my own personal observation, transgender people typically have difficulty trying to relate to the gender to which they are trying to transition. A transgender “woman” for example, has almost nothing in common with a biologically normal woman. Such a person will never become pregnant, never give birth, and never nurse an infant at the breast.
By trying to transition to the other gender, the transgender person simply becomes more maladjusted and more socially isolated than ever. If the person has undergone hormone therapy and surgery, they have become a biological anomaly, neither a normal male nor female.
And then, if at some future point the person should decide to “detransition,” that person cannot go back to being the physically normal male or female that the person originally was. The person’s life has been ruined forever.
To make matters worse, if a transgender woman participates in women’s sports, uses women’s restrooms or lives in women’s dormitory facilities that person places the biological women at a disadvantage.
Transgenderism is based on the false philosophical assumption that we exist as autonomous beings in an impersonal universe, and therefore are free to define ourselves any way we wish. But as human beings we must all come to terms with objective reality. We are born with certain physical characteristics.
Human society functions on a male/female dynamic. The loving and compassionate way to treat persons suffering from gender dysphoria is to encourage those persons to accept themselves for what they are physically and biologically. Only then can they become well-adjusted individuals.
Robert W. Wheeler
Lawrenceville
Letter misrepresented comments
My name is Jerry Curreri and I am writing in response to Bryn Hammarstrom’s letter about my talk at a candidate’s meet and greet at the Wellsboro House. I am glad that Mr. Hammarstrom wrote his letter because I was now able to identify the caller who badgered me at my workplace one evening on the phone.
Perhaps Mr. Hammarstrom needs to be made aware of a common “country” tradition of identifying oneself when visiting on the phone or in person since he did not. Clearly he was unhappy with something I said, yet by his own admission he writes “the room’s acoustics were poor and I couldn’t quite understand his message.”
He also wrote that I spoke about the Bill Of Rights which he must have also misunderstood as I made no mention of them. I did reference God’s ninth commandment that states “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor” in discussing how important truth is in politics. How ironic it is that Mr. Hammarstrom did bear false witness in his letter.
Here is the truth. Prior to my speech as a candidate for school director in Wellsboro, some folks questioned me about my position on biological boys “identifying” as girls and using female locker rooms, bathrooms and participating in female athletics. I told them and reiterated in my speech that it was stupid and unsafe, inappropriate and unfair and that we can tell boys from girls.
I made no reference to the adult LBGTQIA+ issues he brings up in his letter as they were not relevant to the position of school director.
Maybe Mr. Hammarstrom might have taken a moment after the meeting to learn something about me. I stayed for more than an hour and had many pleasant conversations with folks about the issues. Instead he chose to write a completely inaccurate and scurrilous letter while admitting he did not hear my presentation in any legitimate way to comment on it.
I live by this code “evil triumphs when good men do nothing.” I can think of no better task then to protect the rights of the young women in our schools.
Mr. Hammarstrom I await your apology for misrepresenting my talk.
Jerry Curreri, NREMT-P
Wellsboro
Believes words, vote do not align
My compliments to Clint Owlett on his stance regarding our ongoing opioid epidemic. His calling of communities to come together to reach out and guide our youth while at the same time taking aggressive action against dealers is forward thinking. It stresses working together rather than the blame and divisiveness we hear all too often.
We must remember that this crisis did not begin with illegal immigrants or other groups that are part of the blame game. But Purdue Pharma, a company as anti-woke and anti-ESG as you can get, put pure profits ahead of the health of its customers and their communities.
Unfortunately, that positive message wasn’t in his no vote on House Bill 300, The Fairness Act. In his message to his constituents, he cites three major reasons for his vote.
First, that much of what is covered by this bill is already protected under state and federal law. Second, that another legislator said it would “redefine freedom.” Third, that a woman he met lost her job as a counselor because she refused to use pronouns that clients preferred to identify themselves, due to her religious convictions.
Unfortunately, he never cites actual language in the law that would prompt this and other concerns he mentions, like biological men competing in women’s sports or using women’s rest rooms.
The fact is that this legislation is an amendment to anti-discrimination legislation first passed in 1955. Our awareness has grown over the years. It basically adds the words “sexual orientation, gender identity or expression” to specific areas of concern like age or religion.
Really the only other change is a paragraph that says in part “…public policies, reflecting an open and welcoming environment and ensuring equal opportunity, foster economic growth and prosperity which benefits the inhabitants of this commonwealth.” Basically, discrimination is not good for our economy and the people of the Commonwealth.
How a colleague’s comment, or a woman’s statement on her unfortunate but questionable job loss explanation (what religion says it’s wrong to address people as they are most comfortable, particularly when working with clearly at risk populations?) is justification for a no vote is beyond me.
And all we need to do is see how at risk some minority populations are in states waging culture wars, to justify updating this existing law.
I have great respect for Mr Owlett, and he seems to have risen above his base truly representing his constituency in many areas. Unfortunately, in this case I believe he fell prey to this cultural miasma that is permeating portions of our society
Kevin Connelly
Wellsboro