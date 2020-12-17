‘Trump Base’ defined by behavior
I am more astonished (and dismayed) every day when I hear of the still-existent “Trump base”.
So, I have turned to Merriam-Webster to define Trump’s “base.”
That adjective is defined as “lacking higher values,” and seems so appropriate today.
Rosemary Kinter
Middlebury Center
Is this end of democracy?
The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” We have largely gotten away from that today. Many believe that the separation of church and state means the separation of the nation from God.
But that raises some serious questions. If, in fact, we came into being through a naturalistic process of evolution, can we still say that “all men are created equal”? What do we have in common? And if God does not exist, where do human rights come from? Are there any universal principles of right and wrong? And how do we find meaning and purpose in life?
What we often wind up doing in actual practice is to find meaning and purpose in something other than God. We try to find it by identifying with some social class or ethnic group; and this, in turn, leads to identity politics. It started with the Left and more recently spread to the Right. We now have a president, currently in office, who plays on the fears and prejudices of his followers. His mocking and ridicule of others has deepened the divisions that were already present.
But how can democracy survive in an “us-against-them” environment? How can it function if we can no longer agree on such basic values as the sanctity of human life and marriage as a sacred bond between a man and a woman?
This, in fact, is how democracies end. Legislative bodies can no longer function. The nation descends into social chaos. It then turns to an authoritarian leader to restore order. So-and-so is now seen as the savior of his country.
The only hope for America is to restore faith in the things that can unite us – our common humanity, and a return to the principles on which the nation was founded – that all men are created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights. America needs God.
Robert W. Wheeler
Lawrenceville
Despite contention, nation will survive
During WWII Churchill wrote: “Truth is incontrovertible. Panic may resent it. Ignorance may deride it. Malice may distort it. But there it is.”
With no evidence to support him, President Trump insists that he won the election. Not surprising when you consider that for eight years, until he needed African-American voters, he peddled his “birther” theory, not only without evidence to support it but contrary to the overwhelming evidence against it.
Now, as then, his base parrots his conspiracy theories, denying that Biden will be the new president. The damage this is doing to our country and its constitution is immeasurable.
Still, this must be viewed in the context of the times. Democrats and liberals demonstrated nationwide against an election they viewed as having been stolen by George W. Bush from Al Gore in 2000. It went so far as massive and disruptive demonstrations during the inaugural parade in 2001.
Keep in mind Trump’s boast that “”I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.” His base, while not enough to re-elect him, is so energized and powerful in some areas that Republican members of the House and Senate would view it as politically suicidal not to support his baseless claims, or worse, to oppose them.
So they either sign onto the Texas lawsuit which was laughed out of court by his own justices, or keep their mouths shut. One may not agree with it, but a politician’s first priority is to be re-elected and a Republican would have a hard time if he or she crossed the President’s fanatical base.
So as we no doubt face more demonstrations, conspiracy theories and even a megalomaniac threatening to disrupt the inauguration, remember: the republic has survived worse.
Jim Tutak
Wellsboro