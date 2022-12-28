Appreciated Column
Jerry McGlothlin’s piece about non-binary people and Jesus was so good. I imagine you will receive a lot of hate mail after printing it, but I am rooting for Jerry. I received a link from a dear friend in your area and feel so blessed.
My husband and I pastor a church in Madison, Wis. Our child is trans/nonbinary, and our church has embraced Luka’s journey. Luka (they/them) is now in their 30s and lives elsewhere, but two other youth have been able to come out with the support of our members, because this is the message that comes from the pulpit — the unconditional love of Jesus. If only people would stop taking the Epistles so seriously, especially out of context.
Thanks. Blessings to you all.