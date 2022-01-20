Proposed redistricting maps still need work
When I was growing up I loved playing sports. My Mom always told me “it’s not whether you win or lose. It’s how you play the game.” I learned when I won but things weren’t fair, the “thrill of victory” didn’t feel the same.
We frequently hear about gerrymandering. It describes what politicians do when they draw voting district maps that benefit them or their party. They design maps where they pick the voters instead of voters choosing them. These maps are redesigned every 10 years based on the current census, and it’s this year.
Fair Districts PA is a nonpartisan organization that demands transparency from our legislators and governor who are responsible for creating voting districts for Pennsylvania’s U.S. congress and the Pa. House and Senate. They say they’ve made much progress in making the proposed Congressional map and state House map more representative of the population even though both still favor the Republican party despite Democratic voters outnumbering them in the state.
The proposed state Senate map appears to have issues with fairness as outlined by Fair Districts PA organization and the Pennsylvania Constitution. Fair map drawing should minimize county and municipality splits to keep people with similar needs and concerns together.
Maps should also minimize partisan advantage and limit protection for incumbents. The proposed state Senate map appears to be drafted to keep some senators in a district that does not require them to run against another incumbent senator.
Protecting their turf compromises the fairness of the redistricting. Over the last years I have often heard the cry for term limits to keep politicians focused on the will of the people instead of worrying about what must be done to assure winning the next election. This seems to be part of that game and it feels like we are being cheated.
More information can be found at www.fairdistrictspa.com. They have done the legwork for the people of Pennsylvania. Their information does not favor one party over the other. It simply asks for fair play. Comments from the public were accepted until Jan. 18. Our state legislators need to hear from us (Cris Dush 570-724-5231; Martin Causer 814-274-9769; Clint Owlett 570-724-1390).
Truth and honesty are hard when they require sacrifice and selflessness, but doesn’t the game end better when the players have those qualities?
Check out the redistricting of Pennsylvania on www.redistricting.state.pa.us. You can send comments and concerns there. Let them know we want fairness for all Pennsylvanians.
Linda Klingaman
Coudersport
Old greeting cards support St. Jude’s
Once again, it’s time for the annual collection of greeting cards that are sent to St. Judes Ranch for Children, where abused and at-risk kids recycle them into “new” cards which are then sold as a fundraiser. The children are paid for each card they make, giving them a sense of accomplishment.
Collection locations are the Wellsboro and Middlebury Center post offices and Rep. Clint Owlett’s office, Main Street, Wellsboro until Feb. 12. Bring the fronts only of Christmas (religious and secular), Easter, Thanksgiving, get well, all-occasion, birthday (not for relatives), sympathy and anniversary but no Hallmark, American Greeting nor Disney. It’s OK to tear off rather than cut off the fronts.
As always, a special thanks to NTSWA and Leigh Twoey who pay for, and ship the cards.
Gretchen Forbes
Middlebury Center