Quantum computing
In my letter to the editor last week, I mentioned quantum computing as a developing technology and the need for people skilled in STEM subjects, so I’ll describe quantum computing.
Quantum computing is a new approach to calculation that uses principles of fundamental physics to solve extremely complex problems very quickly. They won’t replace today’s computers, but by using the principles of quantum physics, they will be capable of solving very complex statistical problems that today’s computers can’t. Quantum computing is considered as one of the next big developments in technology.
Conventional computing, the technology that powers laptops and smartphones, is based on bits. A bit is a unit of information that can store either a zero or a one. Whereas, quantum computing is based on quantum bits, or qubits, which can store zeros and ones. By a process called superposition, qubits can represent any combination of both zero and one simultaneously.
When conventional computers solve a problem with multiple variables, they must conduct a new calculation each time a variable changes. Each calculation is a single answer to a single query. Quantum computers, however, have a larger working area, which means they can explore a massive number of paths simultaneously.
Quantum computers don’t produce one distinct answer like conventional computers do; instead, they deliver a range of possible answers. For calculations that are limited in scope, conventional computers are still the preferred utensils. However, for very complex problems, quantum computers can save time by narrowing down the range of possible answers.
The kind of quantum computers that are capable of solving major problems will be expensive, complicated machines. Over the next few years, the number of qubits that computers can handle will steadily increase, but progress is expected to be slow. It is estimated that by 2030, only about 5,000 quantum computers will be operational. The hardware and software required to handle the most complex problems may not exist until 2035 or later. But some businesses will begin to derive value from quantum well before then.
Researchers theorize that four industries stand to gain short-term benefits from quantum computing:
- Pharmaceuticals: R&D for drugs will become less reliant on trial and error, and therefore more efficient.
- Chemicals: Could be used to improve catalyst design, which could enable savings on existing production processes.
- Automotive: R&D for product design, supply chain management and production.
- Finance: In portfolio and risk management.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Wants insight into political positions
At 97 years old, I have seen a lot of changes in this country. I have read about the flood. I think we have three things we have to worry about. That is: fire, Communism by China and some greedy politicians.
Have the politicians tell where they stand on vital things like same sex marriages, China and things vital to our way of life.
Glen Campbell
Wellsboro
Relay happens because of volunteers
The 2023 Tioga County Relay for Life, held Aug. 26 on the Green in Wellsboro, was a huge success. This would not have been possible without the volunteers, sponsors, speakers, Relay teams and vendors.
I would like to acknowledge the volunteers who worked hard to ensure everything was set-up, torn down and ran smoothly. A special thank you to Ron Butler, Coleen Evert, Jenn Sporer, local youth volunteers, Scott Harkeness and the people from Tioga County Probation who ensured all the tents, tables, and chairs were set up for the day.
Many thanks to the Survivors Tent volunteers Sonya Gleason, Adam Mohanske and Peg Frock, who warmly welcomed our cancer survivors. I also appreciate the support of Deb Meacham who ensures our donations get sent to the American Cancer Society.
Our generous community sponsors donated decorations and refreshments for the Survivors Tent. The flowers were provided by Mead’s Greenhouse in Mansfield, and the refreshments were thanks to PRSM Healthcare, Weis Markets, TOPS Friendly Market, and both the Mansfield and Wellsboro Dunkin shops.
Each year Seneca Resources is a vital part of the Tioga County Relay for Life and their all-day help with heavy lifting, water and ice, as well as financial support is greatly appreciated.
White Lightning Entertainment provided sound and their participation made possible the community entertainment groups. The day’s entertainment was provided by Rhythms Academy, First Position Dance Studio and Steps of Expression Dance Studio. Linda Berkowitz, Gail Bollinger and Luanne Goodwin, in addition to our Honorary Chair Marcie Dinnison, presented inspiring speeches.
Outdoor events always rely on space and electricity. The Borough of Wellsboro and the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce demonstrated their support through their contribution of the Green and the electrical connection.
The Green was filled with vendors and teams all working to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Thank you to the Relay teams: Presbyterian Angels, Hornet Thunder, Katiebugs, PRSM Tumorators, St. Paul’s Soleful Strutters, Team CONCERN, KCA and Sean’s Miracle Team. This year’s vendors were Mia Bella Candles and Watkins Spices, Handmade Jewelry by Bobbi Shields, Cutting Edge Wellness, From the Farm, The Wandering Barista, Dragonfly Scents by Julie Whitesell, Lemongrass Spa by Donna Ware, Christine Avery’s Homemade Cookies and Brailee Stiner.
Finally I would like to express my deep gratitude to my friend and valued assistant, Samantha DeBockler. Without her, the day would not have run as smoothly as it did.
I appreciate the help everyone provided to make this event a success by continuing to raise awareness and keep support of survivors and ongoing cancer research as a community and national priority. I look forward to next year’s Relay for Life, and count on our continued collaboration. For more information, email tiogactyparelayforlife@gmail.com.
Heather English
Tioga County Relay for Life Chair