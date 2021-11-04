Yard sale raises $1,900 for cancer research
The Katiebugs team held another successful fundraiser for the Tioga County Relay for Life, and all because of the generosity of the Wellsboro community. This year’s Wellsboro fall yard sale event raised $1,900 for the American Cancer Society, about double what we usually raise. Due to Saturday’s rain out, it was almost all done on one day.
Donated items from the community grows each year, making this event the success it is, and Katiebugs say “Thank you Wellsboro.” We especially appreciate our “Keep the change” customers.
The Katiebugs team is now planning for Wellsboro’s community-wide spring yard sale event. If you have items you no longer want or need, and would like to help the American Cancer Society continue its investment in cancer research while offering aid to those locally battling this illness, please think of us next spring and watch for our announcement in the paper for the time and place.
Thanks again,
Henry Berkowitz
Team Captain, Katiebugs
Sabinsville
Finds books heinous and shameful
Let me preface by saying that I support the Second Amendment and a person’s right to own a gun. Having said that, some zealots in our town are currently promoting books which posit that the Sandy Hook shooting was a staged FEMA exercise.
Putting money in someone’s hand for books like this is the moral equivalent of buying child pornography. If you encounter these folks, they should be publicly shamed.
Chas Anderson
Wellsboro
Candidate’s reasoning is illogical
I recently read a message from Carrie Heath, urging voters to vote against the retention of Judges Covey, Jubelirer, Bender and Bowes. One, Covey, refused to cooperate with the customary review by the Pennsylvania Bar Association and, as an attorney, that is enough to vote against her retention.
But as to the others, Heath’s reasoning is: “… after seeing all the blatantly unconstitutional things that many Republican judges have been doing around the country, I will be voting against retention so that these judges have to stand for re-election.”
I am a lifelong Democrat, but Ms. Heath’s position is something I would expect from the Trump crowd. She urges a vote against retaining three judges, not because of their performance as judges, but because of the vague “unconstitutional” performance of unnamed Republican judges somewhere in America. Really?
This is, to put it mildly, illogical if not devious. When she ran for the legislature a few years ago would she have wanted to be disqualified by the alleged unspecified conduct of other Democratic state legislators elsewhere in America?
If she has some specifics about the legal shortcomings of Judges Jubelirer, Bender and Bowes, she should let us know. But if not, she should dispense with trying to deny retention to judges simply because they are Republicans.
Such political profiling is beneath her, and I say this knowing that I will be voting for her for a Wellsboro school director.
Incidentally, I am amused by the “Impeach Biden” banners I’ve seen in the area. Aside from the fact that the Democratic majority in the House is as unlikely to impeach as the Democratic majority in the Senate is to convict, this would result in the presidency of Kamala Harris. It seems that the Democrats aren’t the only illogical ones nowadays.
James Tutak
Wellsboro
Flawed decision undercuts senior support
Pennsylvania has a long history of providing a high level of services and supports to its older residents.
I worked in the aging network in Pennsylvania from 1973 until 2002, including serving as Secretary of Aging under Governor Tom Ridge and Deputy Secretary of Aging under Governor Bob Casey, and remain interested in its evolution.
I am writing regarding the, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services decision to stop supporting Area Agencies on Aging as the local access point to services, and give the money to Maximus US Services, Inc., a for-profit international company.
Long-term services and supports, formerly called long-term care, is complicated. The need for care is often accompanied by a crisis as the person in need and the family and friends struggle to come to grips with the decision. Assessment of need is the most crucial element in assuring that access to service starts with a clear understanding of what a person needs and how those needs can be met where that persons wants to live.
Assuring that the information is gathered carefully, objectively and with an awareness of local circumstances assures that services are truly responsive to consumers and their families. Most important of all, that information needs to come from a trusted and knowledgeable resource.
In recognition of that need, the Commonwealth has been growing and improving that trusted local resource, Area Agencies on Aging, since the early ‘80s. Through all of the changes in national and state policy relating to older people and the services being made available, including responding to the COVID-19 crisis, the Area Agencies on Aging have been here to assure that the needs of older people are identified and responded to. And, like all forms of public service, that network of agencies requires support.
There is a lot of information that argues that Maximus is not a good choice. I will leave that for DHS to investigate. My contention is that this decision is a bad idea in the first place.
Pennsylvania’s Area Agencies on Aging have built a strong foundation of expertise and a track record that shows it. This decision does two bad things. It cuts resources that help local agencies do what needs to be done, and it risks doing these critical assessments badly by undercutting the expertise that exists.
This decision should be reversed.
Richard Browdie
Alexandria, Va.
American taxpayers are at risk
Joe Biden’s White House is considering a program, according to the Wall Street Journal, that would award border crossers, who came under former President Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy, around $450,000 per person in a reparations-like payout.
Because of this policy, adult border crossers were usually put into separate facilities from their kids that they arrived with at the southern border. Since then, the border crossers who came under the policy have sued the U.S. government (such was their gratitude).
In some instances, a migrant family might get around $1 million from this payout, more than some of the American families got after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The payout total could cost American taxpayers over $1 billion.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton (AR) said, “It would be completely unthinkable to give damages to a criminal who broke into your house for the ‘psychological damage’ they went through during the crime. And yet the Biden White House wants to reward people who illegally came into our nation with up to $450,000 per person for just this reason.”
The Biden White House’s promises of entitlement programs have already caused the worst border crisis in our nation’s history and large cash rewards assuredly will only make it considerably worse.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau announced on Sept. 14 the number of Americans living below the poverty line – set at $26,695 for a family of four – increased by about 1 percentage point to 11.4% from 10.5% last year. Also, there are an estimated 553,742 people in the United States experiencing homelessness on a given night, according to the most recent national point-in-time estimate. Per the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, by the end of October, 9.9 million Americans were not up-to-date on their rent or mortgage payments
Pew Research defines “middle class” as a person earning between two-thirds and twice the median American household income, which in 2019 was $68,703, according to the United States Census Bureau. That puts the base salary to be in the middle class just shy of $46,000. According to 2019 numbers, the range for a middle-class family of three was an income of $53,413 to $106,827.
Biden’s White House agenda puts American citizens last.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg