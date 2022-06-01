Pleased by new event
I was pleased to hear that a Gay Pride Celebration is planned in Wellsboro on June 25, which is also Pride Month. This is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the presence and contributions our gay friends and neighbors to our community.
We need also to remember the generations of leaders and activists who have worked for a more just and inclusive society. As proud citizens, let us continue this movement towards a more democratic nation that benefits from the diversity of America.
Lynne Graham
Middlebury Center
Solutions needed for school slayings
Are you tempted to say nothing can be done to stop events like the massacre of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas last week? We are the only first-world country where such killings take place so routinely that we have a well scripted playbook to get through them. And no solutions for the problem.
Other countries have acted quickly and effectively: in March, after the Christchurch mosque massacres, the New Zealand Parliament voted to ban military-style semi-automatic weapons. In 1996 after a man killed 35 people in Australia, the government banned high-caliber rifles and shotguns, required licensing to buy guns, bought back 650,000 guns and registered the remaining guns in circulation
In the the New York Times Sunday Review, Nicholas Kristof outlines measures to improve gun safety, most approved by the majority of Americans, including gun owners: raising the age when people can buy a gun to 21, expanding universal background checks to eliminate the 22% of gun purchases made without them. Instituting red-flag laws that allow the authorities to take guns away from those convicted of drug and alcohol abuse, those under protection orders for domestic violence, those having a mental health crisis. And require a license to buy a gun as we do to drive a car.
So what’s preventing these safety measures? Well, in Pennsylvania, 16 bills relating to gun safety have been held up in committee, some for years, by the Republican-controlled legislature. But Democrats, with few exceptions, haven’t been able to deal with this issue either. When political parties in the majority prevent legislation from even receiving a discussion, as they also do in Congress, we have to question their responsiveness to the voters. It’s hard to imagine a more anti-democratic tactic than refusing to allow discussion of such an important topic.
Ellen Blais
Mansfield