Seeks info on stolen trees
My wife and her father planted the trees several years ago, before he passed away. Those pine trees at the edge of the field on Ladd Road in Westfield Township may not look like much to you, but to my wife they are a treasured reminder of her father. Through the years we have worked hard to nurture the trees and clear the brush from around them so they may survive. Their numbers have dwindled, but there are a few hearty survivors.
I hope this explains how disappointed, angry and upset we are that for the past two years someone has trespassed, cut down and stolen one of these trees... presumably for use as a Christmas tree.
I have spoken with the PA State Police. If A person can be identified, charges will be pressed.
I don’t imagine someone who would do this would have an attack of their conscience and try to apologize or make amends. However, if you know and are willing to provide the name of the person responsible for this act, I would appreciate a call or text at 716-640-5582.
Eric Strausser
Knoxville