Brink of repeating past failures
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” This quote from George Santayana applies to Gabriel Guignard’s letter of March 2, in which he criticizes the Biden administration for its financial and military support of the Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
I admit I am prejudiced. My mother lived through the blitz in Southampton, England, and my relatives in Poland endured Nazi occupation for five years. My father served in the navy and was shipboard at the invasions of Sicily and Normandy.
Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister, had a viewpoint similar to Mr. Guignard’s when he sacrificed the Sudetenland, and through it Czechoslovakia, on the altar of appeasement in Munich in 1938.
Britain and France failed to stop Hitler in 1938 when they could have done so and paid the price a year later in blood and treasure. Hitler viewed them as weak and unwilling to act, and behaved accordingly. Putin is no different.
On Feb. 24, former Russian president Medvedev floated the idea of pushing back Russia’s border with Poland for Russia’s security. Do you doubt that this statement was cleared with Putin?
If we fail to stop Putin now will it encourage him to attack other countries such as Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia or even Poland? If we fail to support Ukraine, do you think the People’s Republic might be emboldened to take Taiwan by military force, making the same miscalculation as Hitler did about America’s will?
We spent trillions of dollars on the invasion and occupation of Iraq based on false assertions that Saddam Hussein carried out the 9/11 attacks and that he had weapons of mass destruction. The situation in Ukraine is real, it is documented and it deserves and requires that we and our allies act now to avoid a future catastrophe.